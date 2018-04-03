Global Lawnmower Demand to Reach $8.3 Billion in 2021

CLEVELAND, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global demand for lawnmowers is forecast to grow 2.6% per year to $8.3 billion in 2021, accounting for 34% of the power lawn and garden equipment total. Growth will be driven by increasing construction of new single-family housing, as these products are infrequently replaced and a large share of demand is associated with new household formation. These and other trends are presented in Global Power Lawn & Garden Equipment, 6th Edition, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

Product sales will continue to be heavily concentrated in North America and Western Europe, as these regions feature both high personal income levels and cultural preferences for maintained lawns. Together, these two regions will account for 88% of global sales growth through 2021, with the US alone accounting for over 60% of the increase. Developing regions will remain a small share of demand, although the Africa/Mideast region will post fast growth as income levels and housing construction rise.

Walk-behind mowers are the most common variation worldwide, owing to the inexpensive nature of these products. However, in many wealthy nations – particularly the US – the high price point of riding mowers makes them a larger share of demand in value terms. Robotic mowers represent a niche product at present, but they are rapidly gaining market share. Lawnmowers vary widely in price, as this category includes both products for residential use and products used by commercial landscapers.

