Global Leaders Explore Trusted AI Innovation and Personalized Learning at Fusion 2026

Annual user conference featured new AI learning innovations, product updates and expert insights on the future of learning

TORONTO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Last week, D2L, a global learning innovation company, wrapped its 23rd annual Fusion user conference, in Phoenix, Arizona. The theme of Fusion 2026, Beyond the Horizon, brought together educators, experts and leaders to challenge what's possible in teaching and learning, explore innovations and expand the boundaries of learning.

More than 1,100 people attended Fusion 2026 in-person, with over 1,000 virtual registrants – made possible, in part, with the support of more than 30 sponsors. Learning leaders and experts from K-12, higher education and corporate organizations around the world explored cutting-edge learning innovations, shared deep educational insights and contributed to a vibrant community of learning professionals in over 170 sessions.

"The D2L Fusion conference was a tremendous opportunity to connect with thought leaders from around the world, discover new approaches and collaborate on new ideas to build the future of learning," said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. "This year, we explored beyond the horizon to help us design better systems for learning, tutoring and assessment — all with the right foundations of trust by design and to make learning more personalized, engaging and impactful."

Fusion 2026 announced new product innovations and enhancements, including:

D2L Lumi Remix, designed to help organizations work more efficiently by enhancing and adapting existing learning content with AI, without starting from scratch.

D2L Lumi Learner Mode, designed to help learners engage more deeply with course content and take ownership of their learning journeys.

Additional D2L Brightspace updates, including enhancements to help educators manage group work, give learners more control during quizzes, make learning paths easier to understand and help achievements follow learners across their learning journeys.

D2L Creator+ and H5P updates to help educators and organizations create more interactive and accessible learning experiences.

Explore the full D2L product roadmap to learn more about upcoming releases, updates and features.

Fusion 2026 also featured:

The Trust by Design track , exploring practical approaches to AI governance, cybersecurity, cloud modernization, operational resilience and responsible innovation. Sessions featured expert perspectives from Okta, 1EdTech, AWS, University of Maryland Global Campus and DeVry University on how institutions and organizations can strengthen trust, protect data and build more resilient digital learning experiences while continuing to innovate.

, exploring practical approaches to AI governance, cybersecurity, cloud modernization, operational resilience and responsible innovation. Sessions featured expert perspectives from Okta, 1EdTech, AWS, University of Maryland Global Campus and DeVry University on how institutions and organizations can strengthen trust, protect data and build more resilient digital learning experiences while continuing to innovate. An empowering keynote by Liz Bohannon , a Forbes Top 20 speaker, exploring the power of human connection, purpose and impact in building stronger communities. Liz encouraged attendees to think differently about connection, lead with intention and create environments where people feel supported to go further together.

, a Forbes Top 20 speaker, exploring the power of human connection, purpose and impact in building stronger communities. Liz encouraged attendees to think differently about connection, lead with intention and create environments where people feel supported to go further together. The D2L Executive Summit, bringing together executive education and learning leaders for strategic discussions on the forces reshaping education, learning and work. David Coletto, CEO of Abacus Data, opened the day with a keynote on building trust in learning amid rapid technological change, economic uncertainty and global disruption. Sessions explored how institutions and employers are partnering to deliver learning that better meets evolving workforce needs.

Announcing D2L Fusion 2027

D2L Fusion 2027 will take place from July 27 to 29 in Denver, Colorado. Pre-register now at D2L.com/Fusion.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and business at www.D2L.com.

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SOURCE D2L