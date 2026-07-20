Global Leaders, Fortune 500 CEOs and Tech Visionaries Convene in Chicago for Second Annual Global Quantum Forum

Presented by Ernst & Young, LLP, with Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Penny Pritzker, Microsoft's Jason Zander, Cognizant's Ravi Kumar, Exelon's Calvin Butler, Kara Swisher, WNBA HOF Candace Parker, and more than 60 other prominent speakers to explore how quantum will influence the world

International Global Quantum Fellowship cohort announced

CHICAGO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago will once again become the meeting place for leaders at the forefront of quantum and its impact on industry, government, and discovery, when the second annual Global Quantum Forum (GQF) "Solving Grand Challenges" convenes July 22-23. Hosted by P33 and the Illinois Economic Development Corporation (Illinois EDC), and presented by Ernst & Young, LLP, the forum will explore how quantum technologies may tackle some of society's most complex problems, from strengthening cybersecurity and modernizing energy systems to accelerating medical breakthroughs.

"I'm honored that Illinois is once again hosting the Global Quantum Forum – bringing together researchers, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and policymakers to help shape the future of quantum while creating jobs, attracting investment, and solving some of our greatest challenges," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Through historic investments, world-class talent, and robust private-public partnership, Illinois has established itself as a global capital for quantum innovation, ushering in the next great wave of scientific innovation and economic opportunity."

Distinct from conferences focused on the technological aspects of quantum, the GQF is intended to bring together an intersection of international leaders–quantum companies, researchers, scientists, and innovators, as well as business executives in finance, energy, pharma and other industries, global investors, and policymakers. This year's theme, "Solving Grand Challenges," reflects the forum's focus on people rather than technology alone—highlighting how quantum has the potential to improve lives, strengthen economies, and help solve increasingly complex global problems.

The program features an exceptional lineup of leaders, including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker; Microsoft Executive Vice President Jason Zander; New York Times bestselling author and technology journalist Kara Swisher; former U.S. Commerce Secretary and P33 co-founder Penny Pritzker; Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar; Exelon President and CEO Calvin Butler; WNBA Hall of Famer Candace Parker; and dozens of executives, researchers and policymakers helping shape the future of quantum.

The forum will kick off with a fireside chat between Governor Pritzker and Kara Swisher on how Illinois is staking its claim in the global quantum race, from bold public-private investments to the launch of the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park (IQMP).

Illinois has rapidly emerged as one of the world's leading quantum ecosystems, bringing together nationally recognized research universities, Argonne National Laboratory, Fermilab, IQMP, innovative startups, established global companies, and strategic public-private partnerships that are accelerating commercialization and economic opportunity.

"The Global Quantum Forum brings together leaders across industries and borders to explore how quantum computing can take on society's biggest challenges—from cybersecurity and clean energy to drug discovery," said Illinois EDC President and CEO Christy George. "With Chicago once again serving as host, the world will see firsthand why Illinois is becoming the global center of this industry."

"As the centerpiece of TechChicago Week 2026, our second annual Global Quantum Forum will explore the most important problems of our time and how quantum computing will help address these issues and shape our future," said Brad Henderson, CEO at P33. "We're excited to again welcome quantum leaders from across the world to Chicago, the heart of global quantum innovation."

P33 and Illinois EDC also announced today the Global Quantum Forum Fellowship program. The inaugural cohort will bring rising leaders who are shaping the future of quantum across research, industry, and policy to Illinois for GQF 2026. Represented countries include Australia, Canada, France, Japan, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

GQF 2026 keynote speakers include Matthew Kinsella, CEO of Infleqtion, and Calvin Butler, CEO of Exelon. Conversations will focus on:

The Long Bet: How Investors Decide What Quantum and Other Frontier Technologies Are Worth, and When

The Quantum Governance Gap: Security, Trust, and Who Sets the Rules

Powering Grand Challenges: The Energy Systems Behind Breakthroughs

Can Quantum Break the Bottleneck in Scientific Discovery?

Other topics include quantum's role in the history of computing, how quantum could complement AI to unlock discoveries, global diplomacy shaping quantum conversations, and classical computing's limitations

Featured speakers throughout the program include leaders from Microsoft, IBM, Google, PsiQuantum, Infleqtion, Cognizant, JPMorgan Chase, Allstate, Exelon, Southern Company, AbbVie, UL Solutions, the World Economic Forum, Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, and numerous universities, national laboratories, and government agencies.

The Global Quantum Forum is hosted by P33 and the Illinois EDC. GQF 2026 is supported by presenting sponsor Ernst & Young, LLP. The lead sponsor is ComEd. Major sponsors include Clayco, IBM, Infleqtion, JLL, PsiQuantum, Quantum Shore, and Related Midwest. Quantum Sponsors include AbbVie, Bank of America and Merrill, Constellation, J.P. Morgan Chase, Microsoft, and The Rockefeller Foundation. Emerging Sponsors include BDO, The Comer Science & Education Foundation, Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest, Google, IonQ, memQ, Northern Trust, Optiver, UL Solutions, and Workbox. Supporting organizations include Q-STAR and JETRO.

Additionally, the fifth annual TechChicago Week, powered by P33, will feature eleven other anchor events, including Chicago Climate Week, Aspen Ideas: Climate 2026, Chicago Sports Tech Week, 1871 TechPalooza, WMN in Fintech Showcase, Co-Invest Climate, the Best Buy Teen Tech Center Grand Opening, Smart Tech, Big Dreams: Learning AI for the Future, Building Resilient Communities Brunch, Founder Fest, and Technology That Starts in the Community. More than 130 partner events will take place across the city. To view the full TechChicago Week schedule, visit: https://gotechchicago.com/week/.

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"As a proud sponsor of the second annual Global Quantum Forum, we are honored to support the innovation, partnership, and knowledge-sharing that are driving the future of quantum," said Kevin Cole, Ernst & Young, LLP Chicago Office Managing Partner. "By bringing together leading researchers, industry experts, policymakers, and innovators from around the world, the forum serves as a catalyst for meaningful collaboration and progress. We're excited to be part of these important conversations and to help advance the growth of the quantum ecosystem in Illinois and beyond."

"A world-changing technology like quantum should have power it can trust, and ComEd's nation-leading reliability will provide critical support to the IQMP," said ComEd President and CEO Gil Quiniones. "It is our privilege to power a technology that has the potential to transform the healthcare, energy and financial industries, while also creating local jobs and boosting economic growth across our region."

"With the eyes of the quantum world on Chicago, the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park is further establishing Illinois as the global destination for innovation," said Harley Johnson, CEO of the IQMP. "As the Park rises on the South Side, we're excited to welcome leaders from across the industry and beyond to our city for impactful conversations about solving grand challenges."

"Illinois is proving that when we invest in new technology, talent, and collaboration, we can shape the future of the global economy," said Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton. "The Global Quantum Forum highlights our state's growing leadership in quantum technology while strengthening partnerships that drive innovation, create good-paying jobs, and expand opportunity for communities across Illinois."

"Illinois is at the center of the quantum computing revolution—thanks to our world-class research institutions and the expanding Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park," said Senator Dick Durbin. "I'm excited to welcome quantum technology leaders and researchers to Chicago for the Global Quantum Forum, giving us the opportunity to demonstrate our state's expertise in quantum technologies that will grow the medical, financial, and material industries across the globe."

"As a proven leader in quantum technology, Chicago is the perfect place to hold this global forum that will bring together the brightest minds to discuss the future of this booming industry," said Senator Tammy Duckworth. "As home to the Argonne National Laboratory and the Illinois Quantum & Microelectronics Park, Illinois knows that the benefits of investing in quantum are endless, allowing us to create more jobs, boost economic growth, safeguard our privacy, enhance our national security, help cure diseases, bend the curve on climate change, protect our financial system and so much more. Chicago is leading the way, and I'll continue to support quantum technology advancement at home and around the world."

"Cook County is dedicated to forging innovative investments and partnerships that will position this region at the forefront of the global quantum economy," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. "We're thrilled the Global Quantum Forum is returning to the region, and we look forward to engaging with leaders and decision makers from around the world as we build the future of Cook County's economic growth."

"Momentum continues to build for the Illinois Quantum Microelectronics Park (IQMP) and there is no greater evidence than welcoming the Global Quantum Forum for the second year in a row," said 10th Ward Alderman Peter Chico. "As I see the excitement grow from all over the world, I am equally excited for the impact the IQMP will have on the southeast side of Chicago. We have already made investments in our youth and workforce, helping to start rebuilding our community through quantum."

"The return of the Global Quantum Forum to Chicago for a second consecutive year affirms our city's growing role as a global leader in quantum innovation. It is especially meaningful that this international conversation is taking place in the city that is home to the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park, where groundbreaking research, investment, and collaboration are helping shape the future of technology," said 7th Ward Alderman Greg Mitchell. "We are proud to welcome innovators, researchers, investors, and policymakers from around the world to Chicago and look forward to the partnerships and opportunities that will continue to strengthen our city, our region, and our economy."

HOST ORGANIZATIONS

About P33: P33 is a publicly and privately-funded non-profit with a mission to transform Chicago into a tier 1 tech and innovation hub driving inclusive economic growth. P33's work is anchored in deep research and driven by a need to unlock the potential of the digital age to solve some of the toughest problems facing Chicago, such as equitable access to digital careers, talent retention, deep science commercialization, and gaps in the growth-stage startup ecosystem. P33 was launched in 2019 by Penny Pritzker, former Secretary of Commerce and founder and chairman of PSP Partners; Chris Gladwin, CEO and co-founder of Ocient and Cleversafe; and Kelly Welsh, former President of the Civic Committee of The Commercial Club of Chicago. Learn more at p33chicago.com.

About Illinois EDC: The Illinois Economic Development Corporation (Illinois EDC) is the statewide economic development organization focused on bringing new businesses, jobs, and investment to Illinois. Illinois EDC collaborates with industry, academic, and government partners to grow Illinois' economy across competitive, priority industries and showcase why Illinois is the best location for domestic and international companies to relocate and expand. For more information, visit illinoisedc.org. Follow us at @IllinoisEDC.

SOURCE P33