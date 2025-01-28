Global Life Sciences Leader Rich Rieger Joins BRG as Managing Director in Chicago

Rieger brings nearly 30 years of experience as a senior operating executive and advisor to biopharmaceutical and MedTech companies, private equity and law firms

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG announced today that Rich Rieger has joined the firm's Health Analytics practice, where he will advise biopharmaceutical and MedTech companies on driving growth, performance improvement and strategic decision-making. In addition, he will apply his expertise to BRG's advising of financial sponsors in the life sciences space related to investment strategy, due diligence, transaction support, portfolio company improvement and asset management.

A recognized leader in the global life sciences sector, Rieger brings nearly 30 years of experience as a senior operating executive and advisor. He has helped drive transformative change with biopharmaceutical and MedTech companies. As a senior operating executive and advisor, he has spearheaded initiatives across key functions including corporate strategy, R&D portfolio optimization, M&A execution, commercialization strategies, manufacturing enhancements and operational excellence. He has navigated complex product landscapes, collaborating with a broad range of stakeholders across the value chain, and has provided strategic counsel in restructuring and bankruptcy situations.

Rieger also provides expert support and testimony in conjunction with litigation and arbitration, having advised on cases before federal and state courts, the Department of Justice and in other high-profile arenas. He has addressed issues related to preclinical and clinical R&D, regulatory compliance, intellectual property, M&A, product launch and lifecycle management, sales and marketing, pricing and market access, reimbursement, manufacturing and supply chain, restructuring, bankruptcy, fair market valuation and economic damages, among others.

"2025 is poised to be another transformative year for healthcare and life sciences as new technologies, regulations and operational challenges create significant strategic, operational and transaction activity, as well as disputes," said Jerry Lewandowski, a managing director in BRG's Health Analytics practice. "As healthcare, biopharmaceutical and MedTech firms look to stay ahead of the curve in this complex landscape, Rich's counsel and breadth of experience will be invaluable. We're thrilled to welcome him to the BRG team."

Rieger's decades-long career in healthcare and life sciences is marked by successes as both an operating executive and external advisor. Most recently, he served as a managing director at Alvarez & Marsal and previously as a principal at LEK Consulting, where he advised global biopharmaceutical and MedTech companies and private equity firms. Earlier in his career, Rieger served in roles at leading companies, including as GM/head of Global Pharmaceuticals for Baxter Healthcare Corporation, vice president of Business Development for Horizon Therapeutics and director of Business Development & Marketing for AbbVie (Abbott Laboratories at the time).

"BRG is home to an impressive array of healthcare and life sciences experts that together touch on nearly every facet of the industry," said Rieger. "I look forward to drawing on the firm's extensive resources, capabilities and insights to serve BRG's clients, as well as the patients and families who are the ultimate beneficiaries of our work."

In addition to his professional work, Rieger is an active member of the nonprofit healthcare community. He has served on the Scientific Advisory Board at the Gateway for Cancer Research for 11 years and was a board member of the National Marrow Donor Program for eight years.

Rieger earned an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BS from the University of Notre Dame.

About BRG

