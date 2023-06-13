GLOBAL LUXURY PROPERTY DEVELOPER DAMAC INTERNATIONAL SUBMITS AN APPLICATION FOR PLANNING APPROVAL INCORPORATING ZAHA HADID ARCHITECTS' DESIGN FOR MIAMI PROJECT

Submits Two Design Variations to the Town Commission for Approval

DUBAI, UAE and MIAMI, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DAMAC International, a luxury property developer renowned for setting ambitious standards in design and innovation around the globe, today announces it has submitted its application for planning approval to the Town of Surfside, incorporating Zaha Hadid Architects' (ZHA) stunning design.

This commission marks the second Miami project for the award-winning British architecture and design firm founded by the late, Pritzker-prize winning architect Zaha Hadid.

1 A cloud- ike curvaceous entrance welcomes residents to the luxury condominium 2 Angled cloud like and curvaceous designs welcome residents to the luxury condo

ZHA has produced a pair of design variations for a 12-story ultra-luxury boutique oceanfront condominium with 57 residences at 8777 Collins Avenue. The submission takes place less than a year from when the 1.8-acre oceanfront property was purchased in July 2022.

Each project by ZHA is the very specific assimilation of its unique context, local culture, programmatic requirements and intelligent engineering — enabling the architecture and surrounding urban fabric to seamlessly combine, in both formal strategy and spatial experience.

"We are honored to have been chosen for this very special project. While no work of architecture can ever remove the pain of the past, nor should it, a truly ambitious work of architecture can respect such a significant site," said Chris Lepine, Director, ZHA. "It's a great responsibility to be providing this vision for Surfside."

As part of the planning application to the Town, DAMAC has elected to submit two variations of a common theme for consideration. The submission is based on alternative interpretations of the town planning ordinances. The first which steps in on the South elevation and the second with consistent elevations on all sides. The intention is to provide the Town with designs that accord to the ordinances and meet the highest design standards possible under each interpretation.

Both designs feature a twin-building duality, with a sculptural form modulated with nested crescents that coalesce at the corners. These soft, cloud-like elements, stretch pull and contract emulating the ebb and flow of the ocean to animate the façade. Balconies stagger, never aligning vertically, to give variety to every floor and so that horizontal movement is emphasized. Balcony extensions, shading elements and geometric curves help to ensure privacy between condominiums and their adjacent spaces with a contemporary reinterpretation of privacy fins, a characteristic detail of Miami Modernism's (MiMO) patterned screens filtering the strong Miami sun.

The condominiums, ranging from 4,000-15,000 square feet, will provide a variety of living experiences to the residents. The community amenities will include a 100-foot rooftop pool bridging across the atrium between the north/south arms of the building with direct views of Downtown, as well as a 75-foot indoor exercise pool.

"We are pleased to submit our planning application, featuring Zaha Hadid Architects' design variations for the Town's approval," said Niall Mc Loughlin, DAMAC International Senior Vice President of Communications. "They have raised their own bar once more with these two design variations, expertly weaving together form and space to engage the senses and create an unrivalled ultra-luxury experience and a true sense of place."

