Global Marine Insurance Agency Expands Product Offering And Leadership Team

With locations across the country, GMIA specializes in providing insurance products for personal watercraft spanning from jet skis to super yachts, and commercial marine risks for marine manufacturers, boat dealers, yacht clubs, marina operators and all related coverages. Mark Yearn, RJ Lorenzi and Paul Sexton, along with their 15 marine insurance staff, recently joined GMIA through SPG's acquisition of Norman-Spencer Marine and will continue to manage their respective offices and programs.

Since the acquisition of GMIA by SPG, GMIA has grown to become the largest marine specialty brokerage in the Unites States. GMIA has been able to provide best-in-class offerings to clients by continuing to expand its core business and acquiring complimentary programs and expertise via the Flagship and NSA marine teams.

"We are thrilled to have these industry veterans and their staff join our rapidly expanding marine insurance business," said Matt Anderson, President of GMIA. "Their long term marine relationships, key staff, and proprietary insurance programs fit nicely within our strategic vision."

About Global Marine Insurance Agency

Headquartered in Traverse City, MI, GMIA focuses on providing insurance solutions for the marine industry. For more information, please visit globalmarineinsurance.com.

About Specialty Program Group

Headquartered in Summit, NJ, SPG focuses on expanding program underwriting and specialty businesses. For more information, please visit specialtyprogramgroup.com.

