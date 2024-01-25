Global Market for Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics Poised to Reach $81.2 Billion by 2028 - BCC Research Analyst

With a Steady 5.9% CAGR, the Market for Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics is Set to Expand from $61.0 Billion in 2023 to$81.2 Billion by 2028.

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Markets for Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics are undergoing a transformative phase, driven by a surge in awareness and investment in animal health. This dynamic market encompasses a broad spectrum of therapeutic interventions and diagnostic solutions designed to enhance the well-being of animals worldwide. As the demand for advanced healthcare for companion and livestock animals intensifies, the global market is poised to reach $81.2 billion by 2028. This introduction explores the trends, innovations, and market dynamics propelling the growth of animal therapeutics and diagnostics on a global scale. From breakthrough treatments to cutting-edge diagnostic technologies, this market is evolving to meet the increasing expectations for animal welfare and healthcare standards.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for Global Markets for Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics grow from $61.0 billion in 2023 and is estimated to increase from $81.2 billion in 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period."

This comprehensive report offers an extensive overview of the global animal therapeutics and diagnostics market, leveraging 2022 as the base year and forecasting the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2028. It serves as a valuable business tool, providing in-depth insights into market trends and dynamics. The geographical focus spans worldwide, with specific attention to key regions such as the United States, European countries, Brazil, Japan, and Australia, offering a nuanced understanding of regional markets. The report delineates the market into four segments: vaccines, pharmaceuticals, feed additives, and diagnostics. Notably, the diagnostics segment includes point-of-care products, rapid tests or kits, in-clinic analyzers, and imaging equipment. Each segment offers meticulous details encompassing product categories, usage, forecasts, and competitive analyses, making this report an indispensable resource for stakeholders seeking a comprehensive evaluation of the global animal therapeutics and diagnostics landscape.

This insightful report reveals the vital role played by the animal health industry in maintaining the well-being and productivity of over 3 billion livestock and 50 billion poultry worldwide, underscoring the significance of the continually expanding animal therapeutics and diagnostics market. Notably, the industry's commitment to research and development (R&D) stands out, with expenditures averaging 8.5% of revenues—2.5 times higher than other U.S. manufacturers. Beyond its immediate impact on animal health, these investments contribute to advancements in human healthcare, addressing conditions such as arthritis, allergies, cancer, and heart disease. The companion animal sector emerges as a lucrative investment avenue, propelled by the strengthening bond between pet owners and their animals. Consequently, companies are diversifying their offerings to include pet care and luxury services, ranging from medical treatments to indulgent services like pet massages, acupuncture, and specialty room service. This multifaceted industry plays a crucial role not only in animal welfare but also in influencing broader healthcare innovations.

Driving forces behind the global markets for animal therapeutics and diagnostics market's growth comprise:

1. Rising trend of companion pet ownership - The rising trend of companion pet ownership reflects a notable societal shift, with an increasing number of individuals welcoming pets into their homes. Pets, whether dogs, cats, or other animals, are increasingly regarded as integral family members, fostering emotional bonds and companionship. This trend is propelled by a growing awareness of the therapeutic benefits of pet ownership, including reduced stress, increased physical activity, and enhanced overall well-being. The pet industry has responded with a surge in diverse products and services, ranging from premium nutrition options to specialized healthcare and luxury services. This trend not only highlights the profound connections between humans and their animal companions but also signifies a burgeoning market for pet-related products and services catering to the evolving needs and expectations of pet owners.

2. Growing incidence and prevalence of animal diseases - The growing incidence and prevalence of animal diseases underscore the pressing need for advancements in animal health solutions. Animals, both in agricultural and companion settings, are increasingly vulnerable to various diseases that impact their well-being and productivity. Factors such as intensification of farming practices, global travel, and changing environmental conditions contribute to the rise of infectious and non-infectious diseases among animals. This trend emphasizes the crucial role of effective therapeutics and diagnostics in mitigating the impact of diseases on livestock, poultry, and companion animals. Addressing this challenge requires ongoing research, innovative treatments, and a comprehensive approach to animal health management, reflecting the increasing importance of the global market for animal therapeutics and diagnostics in tackling the growing complexities of animal diseases.

3. The increasing variety of zoonotic diseases- The increasing variety of zoonotic diseases highlights the interconnectedness between human and animal health. Zoonotic diseases, which can transmit between animals and humans, have become a significant global concern due to factors like urbanization, deforestation, and intensification of agriculture. This diverse range of diseases includes well-known examples like influenza, rabies, and more recent concerns like COVID-19. The rising incidence of zoonoses emphasizes the importance of vigilance in monitoring and controlling these diseases at the human-animal interface. It also underscores the critical role of advancements in animal diagnostics and therapeutics to mitigate the impact of zoonotic diseases, offering a holistic approach to safeguarding both animal and human populations from potential health risks.

4. Growing animal health insurance- The surge in animal health insurance reflects a growing recognition of the importance of comprehensive healthcare for pets. As more people consider their pets integral members of the family, there's an increasing awareness of the potential financial strain associated with veterinary care. Pet owners are seeking financial protection through animal health insurance to cover the costs of routine check-ups, vaccinations, and unexpected medical expenses. This trend not only indicates a heightened commitment to ensuring the well-being of companion animals but also signals the evolution of the pet care industry to meet the changing needs and expectations of responsible pet owners. With a focus on preventive care and treatment accessibility, the growing popularity of animal health insurance aligns with the broader movement towards enhancing the overall quality of life for pets.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $57.6 billion Market Size Forecast $81.2 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.9% for the forecast period of 2023-2028 Segment Covered Product Type, Animal Group, and Geographical Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Drivers • Rising trend of companion pet ownership. • Growing incidence and prevalence of animal diseases. • The increasing variety of zoonotic diseases. • Growing animal health insurance

The Rising Demand for Global Markets for Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics:

The rising demand for global markets in animal therapeutics and diagnostics is emblematic of an era where the welfare and health of animals take center stage. With over 3 billion livestock and 50 billion poultry globally, the need for effective therapeutic solutions and cutting-edge diagnostics has never been more critical. As the industry burgeons to reach an estimated $81.2 billion by 2028, it's clear that the demand is being propelled by a multifaceted approach. Surprisingly, R&D investments in animal health surpass those of other U.S. manufacturers, emphasizing the industry's commitment to innovation. Furthermore, the lucrative companion animal business is thriving, reflecting the deepening bond between owners and their pets. This surge in demand not only underscores the economic potential of the sector but also signifies a broader societal shift toward recognizing and addressing the intricate health needs of animals on a global scale.

Trends and Innovations:

The global markets for animal therapeutics and diagnostics are witnessing dynamic trends and innovative strides that are reshaping the landscape of animal healthcare. One notable trend is the heightened emphasis on preventive and personalized healthcare for animals, reflecting a shift toward holistic well-being. Innovations in diagnostics include rapid testing and in-clinic analyzers, enhancing the efficiency of disease detection and treatment. Moreover, there is a growing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly therapeutics, aligning with broader environmental consciousness. Advancements in telemedicine for animals, wearable health tech, and the integration of artificial intelligence are also notable trends, revolutionizing how veterinary care is delivered. These trends collectively underscore a commitment to advancing the standards of animal health globally, with technology and innovation playing pivotal roles in shaping the future of therapeutics and diagnostics for animals.

Challenges and Opportunities:

The global markets for animal therapeutics and diagnostics present a landscape marked by both challenges and opportunities. One of the key challenges is the complexity of addressing a diverse range of animal health issues, including infectious diseases, nutritional deficiencies, and age-related conditions. Balancing cost-effective solutions while ensuring high-quality care remains a challenge for industry stakeholders. Additionally, navigating stringent regulatory frameworks and ensuring compliance can pose hurdles. However, these challenges also give rise to opportunities for innovation, particularly in the development of advanced therapeutics and diagnostics. The increasing awareness of zoonotic diseases and the growing trend of companion pet ownership provide avenues for market expansion. As technology continues to play a crucial role in healthcare, leveraging innovations such as telemedicine and wearable devices presents exciting opportunities to enhance the overall efficacy and accessibility of animal therapeutics and diagnostics on a global scale.

This report on the global markets for animal therapeutics and diagnostics provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

1. What are the anticipated market dimensions and growth rates for the global animal therapeutics and diagnostics sector?

In 2023, the market was valued at approximately $61.0 billion and is expected to ascend to $81.2 billion by 2028, with an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

2. What factors contribute to the market's growth?

Increasing prevalence of companion pet ownership

Escalating occurrences of animal diseases

Rising diversity of zoonotic diseases

Expansion of animal health insurance coverage

3. Which market segments does the report encompass?

The report comprehensively covers various segments, including animal pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and feed additives, offering insights into their respective market sizes within the companion animal and production animal sectors. It further provides growth projections for these segments in the upcoming years. Recent activities and advancements by companies operating in this market are detailed, incorporating information on partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to aid the target audience in devising investment plans and business strategies. Additionally, the report identifies promising and emerging countries where established players could potentially extend their business operations.

4. Which product type is anticipated to lead the market by the conclusion of 2028?

The market is expected to be predominantly led by the animal pharmaceuticals segment, closely trailed by vaccines by the end of 2028.

5. Which region commands the largest market share?

North America boasts the highest market share in this sector.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP.

ARKO LABORATORIES

AVIMEX

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH

CEVA SANTE ANIMALE (CEVA)

DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS.

DSM NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS

ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC.

MERCK & CO. INC.

VIRBAC S.A.

ZOETIS INC.

