Global Medical Response Forms Multi-Year Partnership with Carbyne to Deploy APEX Cloud Native Contact Centers Starting with Five Sites Across the United States

The largest emergency medical services provider in the U.S. adopts next-generation 911 technology to enable communications centers to receive and share live videos, images, and locations from callers

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne, the leading provider of cloud-native emergency contact center solutions, has announced that Global Medical Response (GMR) will integrate its advanced emergency response technology into five of its operations. Carbyne's APEX technology will bring interactive communication capabilities to GMR's communications centers, enabling GMR's first responders to access mission-critical, life-saving information.

Carbyne's APEX

Carbyne's APEX provides live video and images from individuals calling 911 while enabling silent instant messaging, text to 911, and pinpoint caller location. The cloud-native system includes IoT data aggregation, recording, caller transcriptions, and analytics capabilities. GMR is implementing the technology in five of its communications centers with the potential to deploy it nationwide at a later date.

"Each year, our dedicated teams help deliver high-quality care to millions of patients around the nation," said Ted Van Horne, chief operating officer for Global Medical Response. "In time-sensitive situations and emergencies, having real-time information disseminated from the scene to our teams of first responders while en-route will lead to enhanced decision-making and better patient outcomes. We look forward to successfully implementing the APEX technology into five communications centers and eventually taking the technology nationwide."

"GMR is a trailblazer, known for driving innovative pre-hospital solutions across the world," said Amir Elichai, CEO and co-founder of Carbyne. "With more than 36,000 employees and 12 million patient interactions last year, GMR is a critical resource to thousands of communities. As the technology leader in medical response, we are honored GMR selected our APEX platform to enhance their call center operations and continue leading the industry forward."

In July, Carbyne and GMR joined forces to launch Bridge Desk , a distributed asset management solution allowing decision makers to coordinate and orchestrate thousands of field assets confidently. Bridge Desk gives leaders a command-and-control system with asset tracking capabilities that can capture information from different company, city, or county deployment platforms.

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at www.carbyne.com

About Global Medical Response

With more than 36,000 team members, Global Medical Response delivers compassionate, quality medical care, primarily in the areas of emergency and patient relocation services in the United States and around the world. GMR was formed by combining the industry leaders in air, ground, managed medical transportation, and community, industrial/specialty, and wildland fire services. Each of our companies has a long history of proudly serving the communities where we live: American Medical Response (AMR), Rural Metro Fire, Air Evac Lifeteam, REACH Air Medical Services, Guardian Flight, Med-Trans Corporation and AirMed International. For additional information, visit us on LinkedIn or at www.GlobalMedicalResponse.com.

