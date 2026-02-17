Global Mining Executive Kevin Thomson Joins KEWA Financial Inc.'s Board of Directors

Appointment further strengthens KEWA's world-class governance team as firm grows and continues support of natural resources and energy companies

FRANKLIN, Tenn. and TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - KEWA Financial Inc. (KEWA), a private financial services, insurance, and capital provider that supports natural resources, energy, and other specialty businesses, announced the appointment of Kevin Thomson, a former global mining executive, to its board of directors. KEWA wholly owns Indemnity National Insurance Company (INIC), which is rated 'A' (Excellent) by AM Best and is licensed in the United States and Canada. In December 2025, INIC received approval from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) to establish a Canadian branch.

Kevin Thomson served as Senior Executive Vice President, Strategic Matters for Barrick Gold until 2025 where he helped develop and implement the company's corporate strategy and guide key business decisions and initiatives. Prior to joining Barrick in 2014, Mr. Thomson was a senior partner at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP (Davies Ward) where he was one of Canada's leading mergers and acquisitions lawyers. Mr. Thomson also sits on OR Royalties' board of directors.

"We are fortunate to benefit from Kevin's decades of experience supporting some of the most significant transactions in the mining industry," said David Wiley, founder and Executive Chairman of KEWA. "As demand for energy and minerals continues to increase, resource companies are playing an increasingly significant role in the economy and global markets. KEWA's continuing to support these businesses and our work will be greatly enhanced by Kevin's contributions."

Globally, governments, businesses, investors, and local communities have a renewed focus on mineral access, resource supply chains, and energy supply. By providing the insurance and capital solutions that underpin regulatory approvals, such as meeting reclamation financial assurance requirements, KEWA enables essential projects to move forward.

"Having spent a large portion of my career in mining, I recognize how important it is for resource companies to have a reliable financial services partner," said Mr. Thomson. "By combining insurance underwriting expertise with operational experience, KEWA provides a vital service ensuring natural resources and energy companies can meet their regulatory obligations while maintaining the confidence of the communities where they operate."

Mr. Thomson's appointment reflects KEWA's commitment to broadening its world-class governance team. He joins Executive Chairman and founder David Wiley and KEWA CEO Scott Lampard on the board of directors. KEWA's board also includes Jim Falle, David Folkes, Admiral Mike Mullen, U.S. Navy (Ret.), and the Hon. Rod Phillips. Together with the company's experienced management team, these leaders bring together the depth, expertise, and vision to ensure KEWA remains a trusted and reliable partner to customers in natural resources, energy, and other key sectors.

