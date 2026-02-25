KEWA Financial Inc.'s wholly owned Indemnity National Insurance Company (INIC) Receives Authorization to Establish Canadian Branch

Approval for Natural Resources and Energy Focused Insurer Comes at Pivotal Time for Canadian Resources Sector

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - KEWA Financial Inc.'s (KEWA) wholly owned Indemnity National Insurance Company (INIC) has recently been granted authorization by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) to establish a Canadian branch.

KEWA is one of North America's leading providers of reclamation financial assurance, enabling mining, energy, and infrastructure projects to meet regulatory requirements while ensuring environmental reclamation responsibilities are fulfilled. INIC is an AM Best 'A' (Excellent) rated insurance carrier focused on supporting natural resources and energy companies, as well as other specialty industries, and is wholly owned by KEWA.

Approval of the Canadian branch license enables KEWA to directly support companies developing projects in Canada that are vital to meet growing mineral and energy demands.

"This approval represents a major milestone for KEWA as we deepen our backing of Canada's natural resources and energy businesses," said Scott Lampard, Chief Executive Officer of KEWA and Chairman of INIC. "These sectors are engines of national prosperity and play a critical role meeting global resource demand. Our branch will help ensure insurance capacity is available to advance critical natural resource projects responsibly and provide global capital allocators confidence in their Canadian investments."

Demand for specialized insurance capacity continues to grow in the Canadian market. KEWA's operational experience and underwriting expertise will help bridge the gap by enabling projects to move forward with confidence that their regulatory obligations will be fully backed.

"We are proud to invest in Canada and excited to partner with industry and government to unlock responsible growth," said Gord Rider, Head of Canada for KEWA. "This license strengthens investor and community confidence at a time when the world needs more Canadian resources developed to the highest environmental standards."

Founded in 2014, KEWA has supported natural resources companies in North America for nearly a decade. INIC's Canada branch is led by Gord Rider, an experienced insurance professional. His appointment reflects KEWA's commitment to broadening its world-class leadership team. KEWA's board of directors includes Executive Chairman and founder David Wiley, KEWA CEO Scott Lampard, and insurance and financial executives Jim Falle and David Folkes. They have recently been joined on the board by former global mining executive Kevin Thomson, Admiral Mike Mullen, U.S. Navy (Ret.), and the Hon. Rod Phillips. Together with the company's experienced management team, these leaders bring together the depth, expertise, and vision to ensure KEWA remains a trusted and reliable partner to customers in natural resources, energy, and other key sectors.

Biography - Scott Lampard

Scott Lampard is the Chief Executive Officer & a board director of KEWA Financial, as well as Chairman of INIC. Scott is a global banking executive with over 30 years' experience in the ﬁnancial services sector. He is an original member of KEWA's Board of Directors and an investor in the company. Prior to joining KEWA's management, he was Head of Global Banking for HSBC Canada. He has also been Chief Country Officer in Canada for Deutsche Bank, and Former Head of Capital Markets, Asia Paciﬁc for Bank of America.

Biography – Gord Rider

Gord Rider is the Country Manager of INIC and Head of KEWA Canada. Prior to joining KEWA in 2022, Gord was a Vice President at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, where he built and launched their Marine practice across Canada.

