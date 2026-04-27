Mining Industry Leader Daniel Earle Appointed Strategic Advisor to KEWA Financial Inc.

The appointment reflects KEWA's continued commitment to building world-class partnerships across the natural resources and energy sectors

FRANKLIN, Tenn. and TORONTO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - KEWA Financial Inc. (KEWA), a private financial services, insurance, and capital provider that supports natural resources, energy, and other specialty businesses, announced the appointment of Daniel Earle, President and CEO of Highlander Silver Corp., as a strategic advisor.

Daniel Earle has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry and capital markets. Mr. Earle currently serves as the President and CEO of Highlander Silver, which has delivered sector-leading returns through rapid growth across a portfolio of advanced development and producing silver and gold assets since his appointment in January 2025. Prior to that, Mr. Earle served as the President and CEO of Solaris Resources where he led an award-winning team credited with revitalizing a copper exploration project and advancing it to become one of the largest independently-held advanced-stage copper development projects globally. Prior to joining Solaris in 2019, Mr. Earle was a Vice President and Director at TD Securities, covering the mining sector for more than 12 years. Mr. Earle is a graduate and scholar of the Lassonde Mineral Engineering Program at the University of Toronto.

"Daniel brings an exceptional combination of an expansive network, operational leadership and deep capital markets knowledge that is rare in our industry," said David Wiley, founder and Executive Chairman of KEWA. "His perspective as an active mine-builder and former senior mining analyst will strengthen our ability to deliver the financial services and insurance solutions that resource companies need to advance their projects with confidence."

By providing the insurance and capital solutions that underpin regulatory approvals, such as meeting reclamation financial assurance requirements, KEWA enables mining, resources, energy and other vital projects to move forward.

"KEWA occupies a unique position in the resource sector by combining insurance underwriting expertise with a genuine understanding of the operational realities facing mining and energy companies," said Mr. Earle. "I look forward to contributing to the team's efforts which align with my career goals of supporting the development of projects that are critical to global resource supply while enhancing sustainability for stakeholders."

Mr. Earle's appointment as strategic advisor builds on KEWA's growing network of industry leaders. KEWA's board of directors includes Executive Chairman and founder David Wiley, CEO Scott Lampard, Jim Falle, David Folkes, Admiral Mike Mullen, U.S. Navy (Ret.), the Hon. Rod Phillips, and Kevin Thomson. Together with the company's experienced and professional team, this group brings together the depth, expertise, and vision to ensure KEWA remains a trusted and reliable partner to customers in natural resources, energy, and other key sectors.

KEWA's wholly owned insurance carrier is Indemnity National Insurance Company (INIC), which is rated 'A' (Excellent) by AM Best and is licensed in the United States and Canada.

SOURCE KEWA Financial Inc.