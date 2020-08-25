Global Mobility Solutions Introduces SafeRelo™ Information Technology Portal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Mobility Solutions (GMS), the industry leader in corporate relocation services and technology, is pleased to introduce its new SafeRelo™ information technology portal. Developed at the request of clients and our network partners, the portal is a robust website featuring a wealth of data. SafeRelo™ offers a one-stop shop for all things relating to the impact of COVID-19 on relocation including immigration, travel, and household goods moves under the new normal of doing business during and after the pandemic.

SafeRelo™ Information Technology Portal by Global Mobility Solutions.

"GMS is pleased to introduce this ground-breaking solution, the relocation industry's first holistic approach to presenting timely information as it applies specifically to relocation and GMS," said Steven Wester, President of Global Mobility Solutions. "SafeRelo™ includes several unique features such as the GMS "PPE Tool" for instant online Program and Policy Evaluations; a curated selection of news and articles specific to managing relocation programs and issues relating to COVID-19; and a comprehensive guide to national, international, and local online sources for current data."

GMS continually improves and evolves its industry-leading technology solutions. Our SafeRelo™ information technology portal shows how GMS is challenging the relocation industry to keep pace with clients' needs. Our approach in designing technology is to listen to the voice of our prospective and current clients as well as our network partners. This approach lets GMS provide everything our clients need and much more.

For more information about SafeRelo™ from Global Mobility Solutions, please visit https://saferelo.com.

For more information about Global Mobility Solutions, please visit www.gmsmobility.com.

About Global Mobility Solutions (https://gmsmobility.com):

Founded in 1987, Global Mobility Solutions is a global corporate relocation services company that specializes in workforce mobility and relocation technology. The company's corporate relocation programs include global assignment management, domestic relocation management, and a wide range of pre-decision services. In the early 1990's, GMS was the first relocation company to register as a .com, created the first online interactive tools and calculators, and revolutionized the entire relocation industry. GMS continues to set the industry pace as the pioneer in innovation and technology solutions with its proprietary MyRelocation® technology platform and SafeRelo™ information technology portal. GMS is a perennial winner of the HRO Today Baker's Dozen customer satisfaction survey, being recognized as a top relocation company for the last seven consecutive years.

MyRelocation® is a registered trademark, and Global Mobility Solutions™, SafeRelo™, and the Global Mobility Solutions logo are trademarks of Global Mobility Solutions, Scottsdale, AZ, USA.

Press Contact:

Thomas A. Burke

800.617.1904 x8815

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Mobility Solutions

Related Links

https://gmsmobility.com/

