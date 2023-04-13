Global Mobility Solutions Lands on Shortlist for EMMA FEM Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Mobility Solutions (GMS), the industry leader in relocation services and technology, is pleased to announce that Forum Expatriate Management (FEM) has selected GMS to shortlist in this year's FEM Americas EMMAs (Expatriate Management & Mobility Awards).

"The GMS team always strives to provide excellent relocation customer service," said Steven Wester, President of Global Mobility Solutions. "We are ecstatic for FEM to recognize our service to our clients, along with our partnerships with other global mobility providers."

GMS was shortlisted for the "Best Partnership Between a Corporate Organization and a Service Provider" award for their work with a multinational client company. GMS and its service partners conducted over $45,000 in courtesy visa assessments to help determine the appropriate destination location within Europe for the client's employees.

This included the research and coordination for interim sites during the filing process and establishing needs-based plans for the final destination. GMS and its partner had to work quickly to ensure rapid deployment to evacuate over 70 employees and their family members from Russia. The process efficiencies for this relocation assignment resulted in $117,600 in cost savings for the client.

GMS was also nominated for their work to expedite the relocation of expats trying to leave eastern Europe during the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine. Winners for the EMMAs will be revealed on May 4th, 2023, during a black-tie dinner and ceremony at the Davidson-Gundy Alumni Center at the University of Texas in Dallas.

About Global Mobility Solutions

Founded in 1987, Global Mobility Solutions is a global corporate relocation services company that specializes in workforce mobility and flexible relocation technologies. Consistently on the leading-edge of relocation technology, GMS created the first online interactive tools and calculators for mobility, revolutionizing the industry. Today, GMS MyRelocation® technologies continue to set the standard in the industry for their adaptability, ease-of-use, and advanced analytics capabilities.

The company's corporate relocation programs are leveraged by multi-national organizations seeking proven global assignment management, domestic relocation management, corporate group move planning, and a wide range of pre-decision services.

GMS is a perennial winner of the HRO Today Baker's Dozen customer satisfaction survey, being recognized as a top relocation company for the last eight consecutive years.

