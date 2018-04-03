Global Mobility Solutions on Shortlist for Two EMMA Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Mobility Solutions (GMS), the industry leader in corporate relocation services and the leading relocation technology pioneer, is pleased to announce that the Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) has placed GMS on the shortlist for an Expatriate Management and Mobility Award (EMMA) in two categories:

Steven Wester, President of Global Mobility Solutions, addressing the 2018 Partner Forum attendees.

Relocation Management Company of the Year Most Innovative Use of Technology in Global Mobility – Assignee Management

"GMS is proud to be placed on the EMMA shortlist in both of these categories," said Steven Wester, President of Global Mobility Solutions. "Our passionate team, flexible service delivery model, and high-touch customer service is unparalleled in the industry. GMS has achieved 99.8% Client Retention, and recently made the 2018 HRO Today's Baker's Dozen list for the fifth year in a row. Our exceptional growth in new clients is further evidence of our superior service."

GMS is the undisputed pioneer in innovative relocation technology. In fact, in the early 1990's GMS was the first company to develop a website with interactive online tools and calculators, revolutionizing and changing the entire relocation industry. GMS continually improves and evolves with its innovative and cutting-edge MyRelocation™ technology platform, challenging the relocation industry to keep pace with clients' needs. GMS utilizes a client panel with input from transferees to understand what is important to them for their relocation technology. It is this focus on listening to clients, investing in innovative technology, and providing the industry's best customer service that keeps GMS at the forefront of the relocation industry.

The FEM Americas EMMA Awards are the global mobility industry's premier awards and recognize outstanding achievement and innovation across 26 categories. Winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner during the FEM Americas two day Summit on Thursday May 24 at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort in San Diego, CA.

For more information about the Forum for Expatriate Management, please visit forum-expat-management.com.

For more information about Global Mobility Solutions, please visit gmsmobility.com.

About Global Mobility Solutions (https://gmsmobility.com):

Founded in 1987, Global Mobility Solutions (GMS) is a global corporate relocation services company that specializes in workforce mobility and relocation technology. The company's corporate relocation programs include global assignment management, domestic relocation management, and a wide range of pre-decision services. In the early 1990's, GMS was the first relocation company to register as a .com, created the first online interactive tools and calculators, and revolutionized the entire relocation industry. GMS continues to set the industry pace as the pioneer in innovation and technology solutions with its proprietary MyRelocation™ technology platform. GMS is a perennial winner of the HRO Today Baker's Dozen customer satisfaction survey, being recognized as a top relocation company for the last five consecutive years.

Global Mobility Solutions™, MyRelocation™, and the Global Mobility Solutions logo are trademarks of Global Mobility Solutions, Scottsdale, AZ, USA.

