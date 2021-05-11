Global Mobility Solutions Reaffirms Commitment to Data Security with SOC 2 Credentials

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Mobility Solutions (GMS), the industry leader in corporate relocation services and workforce mobility technology, emphasizes the importance of data security and the protection of private and sensitive data. The company has announced the completion of its SOC 2 audit, reaffirming its commitment to the high standards of data protection provided to the organizations, relocating employees, and families GMS works with. SOC 2 was developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) as an auditing procedure to help ensure that service providers manage data securely.

Relocation companies like GMS work with potentially sensitive data from numerous clients, transferees, and third-party vendors; highlighting the importance of data security. Suppliers have potential access to transferees' personal data relating to employee contact details, real estate transactions, mortgage applications, storage, and household goods. A SOC 2 report produced by an independent, AICPA accredited, third-party is the preferred way to verify a company's compliance with the standards around internal controls. Additionally, this assures clients that their employees' personal data is managed and stored safely.

"In today's work from anywhere environment, the number of remote employees and external devices on companies' networks are increasing," said Jon Fishman, GMS' Manager of Quality Assurance & Security Administration. "While many RMCs have not made the investment in a SOC 2 audit, GMS takes privacy and security very seriously. We make ongoing investments to maintain the tightest controls with the highest levels of security."

GMS understands the amount of sensitive information that has to be collected during the relocation process and takes the necessary steps to keep that data safe. Through the SOC process, the company can demonstrate, evaluate, and certify that it has the systems, controls, and processes in place to protect client and transferee data from risks and cyberattacks.

For more information about Global Mobility Solutions, please visit www.gmsmobility.com.

About Global Mobility Solutions (https://gmsmobility.com):

Founded in 1987, Global Mobility Solutions is a global corporate relocation services company that specializes in workforce mobility and flexible relocation technologies. Consistently on the leading-edge of relocation technology, GMS created the first online interactive tools and calculators for mobility, revolutionizing the industry. Today, GMS MyRelocation® technologies continue to set the standard in the industry for their adaptability, ease-of-use, and advanced analytics capabilities.The company's corporate relocation programs are leveraged by multi-national organizations seeking proven global assignment management, domestic relocation management, corporate group move planning, and a wide range of pre-decision services.

GMS is a perennial winner of the HRO Today Baker's Dozen customer satisfaction survey, being recognized as a top relocation company for the last eight consecutive years.

MyRelocation® is a registered trademark, and Global Mobility Solutions™ and the Global Mobility Solutions logo are trademarks of Global Mobility Solutions, Scottsdale, AZ, USA.

