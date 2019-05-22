Global Mobility Solutions Receives 2019 Relocate Award for Technological Innovation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Mobility Solutions (GMS), the industry leader in corporate relocation services and technology, is pleased to announce that Relocate Magazine has named GMS as the winner for this year's Technological Innovation – Corporate Support Award in their twelfth annual Relocate Awards.

Relocate Magazine's Relocate Awards 2019 Winner banner.

"GMS is excited to receive Relocate Magazine's 2019 Technological Innovation – Corporate Support Award, especially after recently earning the coveted top spot in the 2019 HRO Today's Baker's Dozen list; ranked #1 Overall, and #1 in Quality of Service for relocation companies," said Steven Wester, President of Global Mobility Solutions. "GMS is the undisputed pioneer and leader in relocation technology, and this award is further proof of our team's commitment to innovative and ground-breaking solutions with our new MyRelocation™ OnDemand portal."

GMS continually improves and evolves its industry-leading MyRelocation™ technology platform, challenging the relocation industry to keep pace with clients' needs. The GMS approach is guided by a client panel with input from transferees to understand what is important to them for their relocation technology. By listening to clients, investing in innovative technology, and providing the industry's best customer service, GMS has become the relocation industry's leader.

The Relocate Awards from Relocate Magazine were launched in 2007 as the first awards program for the global mobility and relocation sector. The Relocate Awards recognize excellence, celebrate the contribution of relocation to business, and reward best practice. Winners were recognized at a Gala Awards Dinner held on Wednesday May 15 at the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel in London, UK.

About Global Mobility Solutions (https://gmsmobility.com):

Founded in 1987, Global Mobility Solutions is a global corporate relocation services company that specializes in workforce mobility and relocation technology. The company's corporate relocation programs include global assignment management, domestic relocation management, and a wide range of pre-decision services. In the early 1990's, GMS was the first relocation company to register as a .com, created the first online interactive tools and calculators, and revolutionized the entire relocation industry. GMS continues to set the industry pace as the pioneer in innovation and technology solutions with its proprietary MyRelocation™ technology platform. GMS is a perennial winner of the HRO Today Baker's Dozen customer satisfaction survey, being recognized as a top relocation company for the last six consecutive years.

Global Mobility Solutions™, MyRelocation™, and the Global Mobility Solutions logo are trademarks of Global Mobility Solutions, Scottsdale, AZ, USA.

