Global Mobility Solutions Recognized as #1 in Quality of Service on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Satisfaction Survey

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industry leader in corporate relocation services, Global Mobility Solutions (GMS), is proud to announce the company once again attained top rankings on HRO Today's 2022 Baker's Dozen customer satisfaction survey. GMS is ranked #1 in Quality of Service and the #2 Overall Relocation Management Company (RMC), marking the company's 9th consecutive year as a top-ranked provider of corporate relocation services. All results from the survey can be found at HRO Today.

"Our consistent top rankings on this prestigious survey are a testament to our team's work to ensure every relocating employee experiences our high touch level of customer service," said Steven Wester, GMS president. "This recognition is made possible by our valued clients, who trust GMS to provide them with the best workforce relocation services possible. We place a huge emphasis on our exceptional team, customer service, and advanced technologies to deliver extraordinary levels of service."

HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings are a trusted metric in the industry, based on surveys received from verified buyers of global relocation services. A highly-anticipated event, the annual survey dives deep into relocation companies' performance to rate metrics such as service breadth and service quality.

In addition to service quality and overall rankings, GMS received top marks on the survey for its breadth of services and deal size. GMS consistently receives high grades from customers for its flexible global workforce relocation solutions, the industry's most comprehensive pre-decision program, and customizable relocation technologies.

About Global Mobility Solutions

Founded in 1987, Global Mobility Solutions is a global corporate relocation services company specializing in workforce mobility and flexible relocation technologies. Consistently on the leading-edge of relocation technology, GMS created the first online interactive tools and calculators for mobility, revolutionizing the industry. Today, GMS' MyRelocation® technologies continue to set the standard in the industry for their adaptability, ease-of-use, and advanced analytics capabilities.

The company's corporate relocation programs are leveraged by multi-national organizations seeking proven global assignment management, domestic relocation management, corporate group move planning, and a wide range of pre-decision services.

