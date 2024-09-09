Global Organizations Choose Oracle Database@Azure to Accelerate their Cloud Migrations

MSCI and Fonterra adopt Oracle Database@Azure to optimize worldwide operations

Powerful cloud database service is now available in six Microsoft Azure regions with plans to expand to another fifteen regions

Availability of Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service enhances data protection, and the planned availability of OCI GoldenGate will boost resilience

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- Global organizations, including MSCI and Fonterra are adopting Oracle Database@Azure to accelerate their cloud migrations. To meet rapidly growing global demand, Oracle and Microsoft continue to make Oracle Database@Azure available in more new regions across the world and add new services. Oracle Database@Azure is now available in six Microsoft Azure regions – Australia East, Canada Central, East US, France Central, Germany West Central, and UK South. The service will soon be available in fifteen more regions, including Brazil South, Central India, Central US, East US 2, Italy North, Japan East, North Europe, South Central US, Southeast Asia, Spain Central, Sweden Central, United Arab Emirates North, West Europe, West US 2, and West US 3.

MSCI Bolsters Business Continuity and Resilience

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. Oracle Exadata Database Service on Oracle Database@Azure provides MSCI with secure, high-performance, and reliable infrastructure to support its critical operations. For MSCI, ongoing resilience and operational stability are essential to maintaining its leadership in the industry.

"With Oracle Database@Azure, MSCI can continue to confidently safeguard its critical operations against future disruptions," said John Rogers, chief information security officer, MSCI. "This service will provide us with the secure and reliable environment necessary to protect our mission critical workloads and enhance our business continuity."

Fonterra Embraces Multicloud to Enhance Global Operations

New Zealand's largest company, Fonterra, is responsible for over one third of the world's dairy exports. As an existing user of both Azure and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Fonterra is one of the first customers for the Oracle Database@Azure service in the region.

"For Fonterra, multicloud is the present and the future. By leveraging this new solution from our two cloud partners, we can evolve our technology landscape faster and deliver a better solution to our business globally," said Scott Pyles, chief technology officer, Fonterra.

Powerful New Oracle Database@Azure Services

To help customers enhance data protection and boost resilience, Oracle and Microsoft continue to add powerful new services to Oracle Database@Azure. Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service is now available on Oracle Database@Azure, and OCI GoldenGate is planned to be available soon.

Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service : A fully managed data protection service for organizations running Oracle Exadata Database Service on Oracle Database@Azure, this service enables organizations to quickly recover business critical data within seconds of an outage or ransomware attack. Addressing both operational and disaster recovery scenarios, customers will have the unique flexibility to recover locally in their primary Azure region, to an alternate Azure region, or even to an OCI region. All of these options include the ability to recover to the latest Oracle Database point-in-time for the fastest Recovery Time Objective with the very lowest Recovery Point Objective. This helps customers minimize recovery time and data loss.

: A fully managed data protection service for organizations running Oracle Exadata Database Service on Oracle Database@Azure, this service enables organizations to quickly recover business critical data within seconds of an outage or ransomware attack. Addressing both operational and disaster recovery scenarios, customers will have the unique flexibility to recover locally in their primary Azure region, to an alternate Azure region, or even to an OCI region. All of these options include the ability to recover to the latest Oracle Database point-in-time for the fastest Recovery Time Objective with the very lowest Recovery Point Objective. This helps customers minimize recovery time and data loss. OCI GoldenGate: A database replication and heterogeneous data integration service is planned to be available soon as a managed service on Oracle Database@Azure, with full feature parity to OCI GoldenGate. OCI GoldenGate will support integrations with Microsoft Fabric and OneLake, further enhancing existing Azure data and messaging store integrations such as Azure Event Hub, Azure Object Store, Azure MySQL, Azure PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Snowflake, Databricks, and Kafka.

Customers can purchase Oracle Database@Azure as a completely new service or using their existing Azure commitments or discount programs. They can also leverage their existing Oracle license benefits such as Bring Your Own License (BYOL) and Oracle Support Rewards. Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Exadata Database Service, and Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service are available with custom quotes via private offer. Oracle Autonomous Database is now also available as pay-as-you-go, giving customers the flexibility to deploy a fully managed database in minutes.

With Oracle Database@Azure running on OCI in Azure datacenters, customers benefit from:

The ability to build new cloud-native applications using OCI and Azure technologies, including the rich set of Azure development and AI services

Flexible options to simplify and accelerate migrating their Oracle databases to the cloud, including compatibility with proven migration tools such as Oracle Zero-Downtime Migration

The highest level of Oracle database performance, scale and availability, along with feature and pricing parity with OCI

The simplicity, security, and low-latency to build integrated solutions with Autonomous Database and Azure services

Consistency with on-premises deployments of Oracle Database and Oracle Exadata to reduce the need to rearchitect or refactor solutions

Unified customer experience and support from Oracle and Microsoft

Simplified purchasing and the ability to leverage Oracle and Microsoft licenses, commitments, and discount programs

Validated Oracle Maximum Availability Architecture (MAA) Silver and Gold tiers for Oracle Exadata Database Service on Oracle Database@Azure

The assurance of a unified service and architecture that are tested and supported by two of the most trusted names in the cloud

"We are seeing significant customer momentum as global organizations accelerate their cloud migrations with Oracle Database@Azure," said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "Our commitment to expanding the Azure cloud region footprint ensures that even more customers worldwide have access to the multicloud capabilities that accelerate application innovation and development."

"In today's complex and rapidly evolving business landscape, a one-size-fits-all cloud solution simply isn't enough to meet the diverse needs of modern enterprises," said Brett Tanzer, vice president, product management, Microsoft. "Through our partnership with Oracle, we're expanding Oracle Database@Azure and helping more customers respond to market shifts and maintain a competitive edge as they grow, and their needs evolve."

Additional Resources

About Oracle Distributed Cloud

Oracle's distributed cloud delivers the benefits of cloud with greater control and flexibility. Oracle's distributed cloud lineup includes:

Public cloud: Hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions here.

Hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions here. Dedicated cloud: Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate U.S., UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for U.S. national security purposes. Each of these products provide a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud.

Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate U.S., UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for U.S. national security purposes. Each of these products provide a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud. Hybrid cloud: OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries.

OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries. Multicloud: Options including Oracle Database@AWS, Oracle Database@Azure, Oracle Database@Google Cloud, HeatWave MySQL on AWS and Microsoft Azure, Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Interconnect for Google Cloud allow customers to combine key capabilities from across clouds.

