Oracle AI Agents Help Supply Chain Leaders Boost Efficiency and Strengthen Resiliency

MUMBAI, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle AI World Tour -- Oracle today announced new AI agents within Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to help supply chain leaders accelerate decision-making and drive greater efficiency across planning, procurement, manufacturing, maintenance, and logistics. Built using Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, the new AI agents are embedded within supply chain processes to help leaders unlock productivity gains and enhance business performance by automating end-to-end workflows and delivering insights that inform faster, more confident decisions.

"As supply chains grow more complex and disruptions become more frequent, organizations need faster, more automated ways to keep operations moving," said Chris Leone, executive vice president of Applications Development, Oracle. "With the new AI agents embedded in Oracle Fusion Applications, supply chain leaders can meet customer demands and improve operational resilience by automating critical tasks, reducing manual errors, optimizing resources, and proactively resolving issues."

Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle AI agents are prebuilt with integrated security features and natively integrated within Oracle Fusion Applications at no additional cost. Embedded within the existing workflows of a business, they can help users operate faster and make better decisions. The new AI agents in Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), part of Oracle Fusion Applications, include:

Planning, Product Lifecycle Management, and Procurement:

Planning Cycle Agent: Helps supply chain planning teams automate task coordination and improve planning cycle efficiency. This agent retrieves, assigns, and updates planning tasks within the planning workspace.

Helps supply chain planning teams automate task coordination and improve planning cycle efficiency. This agent retrieves, assigns, and updates planning tasks within the planning workspace. Component Replacement Agent: Helps product lifecycle management teams automate component replacement processes and minimize disruptions. This agent identifies the component being replaced, recommends alternatives, analyzes supply chain impacts, and generates change orders.

Helps product lifecycle management teams automate component replacement processes and minimize disruptions. This agent identifies the component being replaced, recommends alternatives, analyzes supply chain impacts, and generates change orders. Planning Measure Expression Agent: Helps supply chain planning teams create planning measures and KPIs more quickly and accurately. This agent translates business questions into defined planning calculations, identifies errors, explains issues, and recommends corrections.

Helps supply chain planning teams create planning measures and KPIs more quickly and accurately. This agent translates business questions into defined planning calculations, identifies errors, explains issues, and recommends corrections. Autonomous Sourcing Agent: Helps procurement teams run competitive bidding for low-dollar, high-volume purchases. This agent identifies requisitions eligible for autonomous negotiation, prepares sourcing events, invites suppliers, and sends notifications in accordance with company policies.

Maintenance, Manufacturing, Inventory Management:

Maintenance Work Order Cost Estimation Advisor Agent: Helps maintenance teams optimize planning and proactively control costs. This agent estimates work order costs based on planned materials, labor, and resource usage and presents consolidated data through a conversational interface.

Helps maintenance teams optimize planning and proactively control costs. This agent estimates work order costs based on planned materials, labor, and resource usage and presents consolidated data through a conversational interface. Outside Processing Shipping Agent: Helps manufacturing teams streamline shipping and improve collaboration with suppliers. This agent creates and combines shipping data for components and assemblies sent to suppliers, and helps enable compliance throughout the process.

Helps manufacturing teams streamline shipping and improve collaboration with suppliers. This agent creates and combines shipping data for components and assemblies sent to suppliers, and helps enable compliance throughout the process. Inventory Tasking Agent: Helps inventory management teams reduce delays and improve warehouse productivity. This agent identifies open work, evaluates operator skill sets, availability, and zones, factors in real-time priorities, and assigns tasks automatically.

Helps inventory management teams reduce delays and improve warehouse productivity. This agent identifies open work, evaluates operator skill sets, availability, and zones, factors in real-time priorities, and assigns tasks automatically. Inventory Aging Advisor Agent: Helps inventory management teams reduce carrying costs associated with slow-moving inventory. This agent identifies aging stock across items and locations, assesses holding costs and impact, recommends actions such as returns and transfers, and executes selected actions.

Logistics, Order Management, and Service:

Wave Research Advisor Agent: Helps logistics teams resolve warehouse issues faster and improve warehouse picking and shipping performance. This agent analyzes and summarizes batches of warehouse work, identifies issues and root causes, and provides actionable recommendations.

Helps logistics teams resolve warehouse issues faster and improve warehouse picking and shipping performance. This agent analyzes and summarizes batches of warehouse work, identifies issues and root causes, and provides actionable recommendations. Task Management Assistant: Helps logistics teams identify and prioritize at-risk orders to improve shipment reliability and fulfillment. This agent detects missing planned ship dates, surfaces key order details for supervisor review, and reprioritizes tasks to address potential delays.

Helps logistics teams identify and prioritize at-risk orders to improve shipment reliability and fulfillment. This agent detects missing planned ship dates, surfaces key order details for supervisor review, and reprioritizes tasks to address potential delays. Purchase Order to Sales Order Converter Agent: Helps order management teams accelerate order creation and reduce fulfillment costs. This agent extracts data from PDF purchase orders, automatically creates and submits sales orders, summarizes exceptions, and learns from user feedback to improve accuracy.

Helps order management teams accelerate order creation and reduce fulfillment costs. This agent extracts data from PDF purchase orders, automatically creates and submits sales orders, summarizes exceptions, and learns from user feedback to improve accuracy. Product Configuration Agent: Helps order management teams automate and simplify product configuration. This agent interprets requirements in natural language, recommends and clarifies configuration options, presents side-by-side comparisons, and generates finalized configurations for quotes and sales orders.

Helps order management teams automate and simplify product configuration. This agent interprets requirements in natural language, recommends and clarifies configuration options, presents side-by-side comparisons, and generates finalized configurations for quotes and sales orders. Service Parts Advisor Agent: Helps service teams accelerate service response and improve resolution accuracy. This agent uses knowledge base insights and service history to identify the right part to resolve a customer issue and automatically place orders.

Oracle Cloud SCM provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes to help organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. In addition to the new AI agents embedded in Oracle Cloud SCM, customers and partners can also create and manage their own unique AI agents using AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, a comprehensive platform for building, testing, and deploying AI agents and agent teams across the enterprise.

