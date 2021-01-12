Global Payroll Association Awards Announce iiPay as Winner of the Global Payroll Supplier of the Year 2020

iiPay earned this award based on their strong ethic, putting their clients first in everything they do and represents an exciting juncture of continued growth and investment in supporting global clients through service excellence and market leading technical innovation. iiPay continues to grow and partner with its existing clients while adding new clients at a rapid pace. This focus on client service excellence and innovation has resulted in an average revenue growth rate exceeding fifty percent for the last three years

"Launched in 2014, the Global Payroll Association is a one-stop-shop for global and in-country payroll professionals. The 2020 Global Payroll Awards received a record number of submissions and we are thrilled to be celebrating the recognition each and every winner deserves for their contributions to the Payroll industry" said Melanie Pizzey, CEO, Global Payroll Association.

"We are humbled and honoured to have been chosen for such a distinguished and exemplary award as the Global Payroll Supplier of the Year by the Global Payroll Association. This award recognizes our relentless focus on changing the global payroll experience for our clients.", stated Curtis Holmes, Chief Operating Officer, iiPay. "We realize that payroll excellence is a never-ending quest and we are committed to continued investment in product innovation, continuous process improvement, and the talented team who work tirelessly on behalf of our clients each day."

iiPay is committed to becoming a trusted global payroll partner for its clients.

"It was great to hear about iiPay winning the Global Payroll Provider of the year award and it is much deserved.", stated Rachel Cross, Superdry HR and Payroll Operations Manager. "Superdry started its payroll partnership with iiPay in May 2019 to work on a project to align the way our international colleagues were paid, simplify the processes in place and gain greater value for money. We're proud to say that together we met all aims of the project and since this partnership began we have successfully integrated the majority of our international payrolls into iiPay, are now more certain than ever that our colleagues will get paid on time and have had great support during the challenging last few months in helping us to understand the international payroll implications. We are looking forward to seeing what comes next and continuing to build on our partnership with iiPay".

iiPay provides a truly global payroll solution, with a single technology platform to underpin day-to-day service delivery and enable effective compliance management, payment disbursements, data analytics and a single, standardized, Employee Self-Service experience across the globe.

About iiPay: iiPay is a service-focused global payroll provider, driven by their innovative cloud-based technology. iiPay's technology solution empowers Payroll, HR and Finance professionals through advanced data management, analytics and business intelligence functionality, enabling the user to access and report on any global data at any time. Focused on outcomes, iiPay reduces complexity, centralizes and simplifies multi-country payroll processes, and ensures compliance in every country for their clients. iiPay are focused on being more than a payroll vendor; instead, they strive to be a true partner and an extension of their client's payroll team, rather than an external provider. iiPay currently provide fully managed global payroll services in more than 170 countries. iiPay's relentless focus on service and software enhancements and the continued expansion of their footprint reflects the vision of the company to simplify global payroll and the ambition to 'Pay the Planet'.

