Global Payroll Week 2026 Celebrates the Global Payroll Profession 27 April-1 May

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PayrollOrg (PAYO), formerly the American Payroll Association and Global Payroll Management Institute, will host the ninth annual Global Payroll Week (GPW), taking place 27 April – 1 May 2026. Global Payroll Week recognizes and celebrates the vital contributions of the global payroll professionals who ensure employees worldwide are paid accurately, compliantly, and on time.

"Global payroll professionals combine precision with adaptability to support people and organizations around the world," said Dan Maddux, Executive Director of PayrollOrg. "Global Payroll Week is an opportunity to recognize their expertise and celebrate the impact they have on global business."

During GPW, PayrollOrg will offer a wide range of educational content including two complimentary webinars and a LinkedIn Live event featuring subject matter experts from the global payroll community. Participants will also receive curated emails with exclusive resources on trending industry topics, designed to support ongoing professional development, and PayrollOrg will unveil the results of its "Getting the World Paid" survey.

Global Payroll Week will conclude on 1 May with the announcement of the annual Global Payroll Titan Award recipient. The award recognizes one outstanding global payroll professional who demonstrates exceptional expertise, leadership, and impact in managing multi-country payroll operations.

The 2026 celebration is made possible with support from official sponsors: ADP, UKG, Remote and Multiplier. For more information about Global Payroll Week, its sponsors, and daily events, visit payroll.org/global-payroll-week-2026.

PayrollOrg is the leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit PAYO online at www.payroll.org.

SOURCE PayrollOrg