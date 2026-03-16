PayrollOrg Capital Summit Brings Together Federal and State Government Leaders with Payroll Professionals

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PayrollOrg (formerly the American Payroll Association and Global Payroll Management Institute) will convene payroll professionals with federal and state government leaders at its annual Capital Summit, a two-day conference focused on regulatory and compliance issues shaping payroll operations nationwide. The event will be held March 16–17, 2026, at the Hilton Arlington National Landing Hotel in Arlington, Virginia.

Capital Summit features sessions led by representatives from key government agencies, including the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), U.S. Department of Labor, Social Security Administration, U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), and federal and state child support authorities.

"Capital Summit provides payroll professionals direct access to government leaders and trusted experts," said Dan Maddux, executive director of PayrollOrg. "Understanding regulatory change is critical to maintaining compliance, managing risk, and supporting employees and organizations."

Key topics include:

Federal and state child support compliance and requirements

Wage and hour compliance, rulemaking, and enforcement updates

Payroll tax compliance, including local and multistate considerations

Social Security withholding and reporting

IRS engagement, including Office of Chief Counsel and Stakeholder Liaison perspectives

Government research and data insights from GAO and the U.S. Census Bureau

Federal payments landscape insights from the Federal Reserve

Participants may earn up to 12.0 RCHs, 1.20 CEUs, or 14 CPE credits by attending. On-site registration begins Monday, March 16, at 7:00 a.m. Additional information and registration details are available at Payroll.org/Summit.

PayrollOrg (formerly the American Payroll Association and Global Payroll Management Institute) is the leading provider of payroll education, publications, and training. Learn more at www.payroll.org

SOURCE PayrollOrg