Global Payroll Week Celebrates Global Payroll Professionals from 29 April to 3 May

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayrollOrg will host the seventh annual Global Payroll Week (GPW), 29 April to 3 May. Global Payroll Week recognizes global payroll professionals for their dedication to paying employees across multiple countries around the world accurately and on-time, every time.

"Now more than ever, we want to applaud the amazing payroll professionals working tirelessly to ensure employees all over the globe are receiving accurate and timely wages," said Dan Maddux, Executive Director of PayrollOrg.

This year's GPW will include many exciting educational opportunities and events. Two complimentary webinars will be offered to global payroll professionals, as well as daily curated content emails with educational resources and topics important for global payroll professionals. Exclusive digital content will be released and made available to the public during the week-long event, including two white papers and results from PAYO's annual GPW "Getting the World Paid" industry survey.

PayrollOrg will also announce the recipient of its fifth annual Global Payroll Titan award on the final day of GPW, 3 May. The award celebrates, recognizes, and empowers the payroll professionals responsible for processing multi-country payrolls. This year's award program is sponsored by Dayforce.

For more information about Global Payroll Week, its sponsors, and the different events happening each day, visit www.payroll.org.

Global Payroll Week elevates the visibility of the global payroll industry and increases the global payroll professional's skill level through education, training, and networking opportunities. It is made possible with support from official sponsors: ADP, CloudPay, Dayforce, and Immedis, a UKG Company.

PayrollOrg is the leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit PAYO online at www.payroll.org.

