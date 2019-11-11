Global Pool & Spa Market: US New Sales Renormalize, Supporting Demand for Related Water Treatment Equipment & Chemicals

CLEVELAND, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Through 2023, new pool and spa sales are expected to renormalize in the US – the world's leading national market for pool and spa water treatment equipment and chemicals – following the spike in growth registered from 2013 to 2018, when demand pent up during the recession was released:

US new pool and spa installations are expected to grow 3.0% per year to 440,000 units in 2023, when the total pool and spa installed base will approach 19 million units.

US sales of related equipment and chemicals – which tend to be higher-value due to the country's high incomes and water treatment standards – will exceed $2.5 billion in 2023 on annual growth of 3.5%.

China far exceeds the US in terms of the number of pools and spas in use and is expected to account for 22% of new pool and spa sales globally in 2023 due to rising incomes and related investment in recreational facilities (e.g., public swimming pools, aquatics facilities, amusement parks). However, laxly enforced water treatment and safety standards in the country restrains demand for pool and spa equipment and chemicals, the market for which was about half of that of the US despite China having millions of more pools and spas in use.

That's because where Chinese pools and spas are more likely to use basic, low-cost cartridge filtration equipment and chemicals such as chlorine, US pools and spas increasingly utilize equipment that costs more upfront and uses more expensive consumables, such as:

ozone disinfection systems

diatomaceous earth filtration equipment

These trends and more are analyzed in Global Pools & Spas published by The Freedonia Group.

Want to learn more? Visit our webpage for Global Pools & Spas: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/global-pools-spas-3778.htm

Contact Corinne Gangloff for an interview with the analyst Peter Kusnic or Project Director Jennifer Mapes-Christ.

Additional Consumer Goods studies can be viewed here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-category/cons/consumer-goods.htm

About The Freedonia Group – The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985 we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Each study includes product and market analyses and forecasts, in-depth discussions of important industry trends, and market share information. Studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com and are also available on www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

