Global Radome Market Analysis and Forecasts Report 2023-2028: Growing Demand for Technologically Advanced Carbon Fiber Radome Systems for Next-Generation Aircraft Taking the Market to New Heights

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radome Market by Offering (Radome Body, Accessories), Application (RADAR, SONAR, Communication Antenna), Platform, Frequency, and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The radome market is valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2023 to 2028

This market study covers the radome market across various segments and subsegments. It aims to estimate this market's size and growth potential across different parts based on size, operational orbits, application, component, end user, and region. This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies they adopted.

Over the last few decades, the radome industry has continued to evolve with expanding use cases, better cost efficiencies, and a more significant impact of new technological developments in the radome body and structures. The radome market is experiencing growth driven by the continuous expansion of increasing demand for weather surveillance radars, advancements in satellite communication, growth in aviation and aerospace applications, military modernization efforts, and the evolving landscape of communication technologies.

The radome market is constantly evolving with the introduction of new technologies and manufacturing processes. These advancements, such as the development of advanced materials, improved manufacturing techniques, and innovative designs, are enhancing the performance and capabilities of radomes, further driving their adoption. Growing involvement of commercial aviation enterprises and government investments in infrastructure are stimulating competition and innovation.

The North American region is witnessing robust growth in the radome market driven by key business factors. the United States, has a substantial presence in the aerospace and defense sectors. Increased investments in military modernization programs, radar systems, and communication technologies have boosted the demand for radomes to protect sensitive equipment from environmental factors and ensure optimal performance. Heightened concerns about homeland security have led to increased government spending on surveillance and monitoring systems.

Radomes are integral to these systems, providing protection to antennas and sensors deployed for security purposes. The presence of key radome manufacturers and suppliers in North America, as well as global competition, influences market dynamics. Competitive forces drives innovation and affect pricing. Initiatives related to global connectivity, satellite communication, and space exploration contributes to the demand for radome

Major companies profiled in the report include General Dynamics Mission Systems (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Saint Gobain (UK), Northrop Grumman (US), and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) (Israel) among others.

Based on platform, the Space Launch Vehicles (SLV) segment is estimated to have the second largest market share in 2023.

The SLV segment in the radome market is being driven by evolving global security dynamics. The demand for satellite launches is increasing as the need for satellite-based services, such as communication, navigation, and Earth observation, expands. This growing demand for satellite launches is translating into a higher demand for SLV radomes, which protect the delicate radar systems on these vehicles.

The commercial space industry is expanding rapidly, driven by the growing demand for satellite-based services and the development of new space-based applications. This growth is contributing to the increasing demand for SLV radomes for commercial satellites and launch vehicles.

Based on application, the others segment is estimated to have the second largest market share in 2023.

The others segment within the radome market is being driven by advancements and versatility. Meteorological radomes are designed to withstand extreme temperatures, high winds, and precipitation, safeguarding the sensitive radar components and enabling reliable weather data collection. Radomes are essential components of marine radar systems used for navigation and collision avoidance.

Radomes are employed in law enforcement and military surveillance applications. Radomes are utilized in scientific research applications, particularly in atmospheric and space research. Radomes are finding applications in agriculture to protect radar systems used for precision farming and crop monitoring. Radomes are increasingly used in industrial automation applications to protect radar systems used for monitoring and control processes.

These examples demonstrate the diverse range of applications beyond radar, sonar, and communication antennas where radomes play a vital role in protecting sensitive electronic components and enabling various operations. The continued development of new technologies and expanding applications is expected to further drive the growth of the other radome market segment in the coming years.

Premium Insights

Technological Advancements in Radome Materials and Manufacturing to Drive Market

X Band Frequency to Have Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Space Launch Vehicle Segment to Account for Maximum Market Share During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Use Case Analysis

Use Case 1: Quartz Fiber Radomes and Substrates for Aerospace Applications

Use Case 2: Stealth Radomes

Use Case 3: Polyurethane Foams in Radomes

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Evolution of Composite Material Technology for Radome Structures

Increasing Adoption of Radars in Autonomous Vehicles

Demand for Technologically Advanced Carbon Fiber Radome Systems for Next-Generation Aircraft

Restraints

High R&D and Production Costs

Stringent Regulatory Norms to Ensure Safe Aircraft Operations

Lengthy Approval Periods

Maintenance of Weather Radar Radomes

Opportunities

New Composites Developed to Improve Radome Properties

Growth in Commercial Aviation

Challenges

Radome Damage and Maintenance

Use of Hazardous Pfas

Industry Trends

Key Technology Trends in Radome Market

Vacuum-Assisted Resin Transfer Method (Vartm)

Quartz Fiber in Aerospace Radomes

Electromagnetic Design

Multi-Band Radomes

Stealth Radomes

Impact of Megatrends

Three-Dimensional (3D) Printing

Polarimetric Radar Measurements

Shift in Global Economic Power

Company Profiles

Key Players

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Iai)

Cobham

Comtech Telecommunication Corp.

Jenoptik

Bae Systems

The Nordam Group LLC

Communication and Power Industries (Cpi)

Airbus

Infinite Technologies Rcs, Inc.

The Boeing Company

Facc Ag

Parker Meggitt

Corning Incorporated

Other Players

Starwin Industries

Toray Advanced Composites

Kitsap Composites

Kaman Composites

Delta G Design

Pacific Radomes

Radome Services LLC

Kineco Limited

Antesky Science Technology Inc

Fds Italy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hmrl0r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets