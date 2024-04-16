Global Research & Advisory Firm Info-Tech Research Group Earns Spot on 2024 LinkedIn Top Companies List in Canada for Second Consecutive Year

The LinkedIn Top Companies List highlights the 25 best workplaces for career growth in Canada. Informed by proprietary LinkedIn data evaluating various elements of career progression, the esteemed list includes companies like Info-Tech Research Group that are helping their employees develop successful careers.

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - For the second year in a row, Info-Tech Research Group has been named to the 2024 LinkedIn Top Companies List in Canada. Ranking 15th on the list of 25 top organizations across Canada, the global research and advisory firm continues to prioritize learning and development opportunities for its employees across its Canadian, US, UK, and Australian offices while expanding its global market share.

For the second year in a row, Info-Tech Research Group has been named to the 2024 LinkedIn Top Companies List in Canada. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

The annual list from LinkedIn is a useful resource for professionals at all stages of their careers, providing helpful insights into the most in-demand skills and roles. The list also includes important considerations for job seekers, such as career advancement and upskilling opportunities offered by Canada's top employers.

"To be recognized as one of LinkedIn's Top Companies in Canada in 2024 is an exceptional honor," says Tom Zehren, chief executive officer at Info-Tech Research Group. "Any investment we make as an organization is an investment in our people. For close to 30 years, our employees have been not only our biggest asset but also the mind, heart, and soul that have made Info-Tech into the product leader in the research and advisory space. As we look to the future, we aspire to continue to grow as a leading employer not only in Canada but also in the US, the UK, and Australia."

LinkedIn has identified eight critical pillars of career growth and progression, using data gathered from its platform to evaluate organizations against each parameter. The pillars are outlined below:

The ability to advance: Tracks employee movement within an organization and when they move to a new company. Skills growth: Examines how employees are gaining skills while employed at the company. Company stability: Looks at attrition over the past year and the percentage of employees that remain at an organization for at least three years. External opportunity: Focuses on recruiter outreach across employees at the company, signaling demand for its employees. Company affinity: Seeks to measure how supportive an organization's culture is and examines connection volume among employees. Gender diversity: Measures gender parity within a company and its subsidiaries. Educational background: Evaluates the variety of educational attainment among employees, from no degree up to Ph.D. levels, to identify organizational commitment to recruiting a wide range of professionals. Employee presence: Assesses the number of a company's employees in the country in comparison to other companies.

"Our employees show up every day with incredible commitment to collaboration and excellence, which allows us to support our members through change and enable them to reach their goals," continues Zehren. "We have disrupted the industry many times thanks to our talented and knowledgeable teams. Continuing to invest in our people is the foundation that will lead Info-Tech Research Group to continue on our path of profitable hypergrowth."

As proprietary research from Info-Tech Research Group's HR firm, McLean & Company, shows, a holistic employee experience in which people's physical, mental, emotional, social, and professional wellness is supported is becoming a progressively critical organizational priority. Additional research showcasing the immense positive potential for organizations that create psychologically safe work environments for employees and provide learning and development opportunities, such as job shadowing and sponsorship programs, points to the expanding need for organizations to adapt to increased employee expectations in the future of work.

Guided by its core values and proprietary research, Info-Tech Research Group is committed to continuing to evaluate, analyze, and evolve its processes to support its diverse workforce, including a generous annual professional development stipend for each employee, access to seven employee resource groups (ERGs), ongoing on-the-job training and coaching opportunities, and its new internal mentorship program.

To explore career opportunities and available job postings at Info-Tech Research Group, please visit infotech.com/careers.

IT leaders and professionals interested in registering for Info-Tech LIVE 2024, the premier annual gathering for IT leaders and professionals hosted by Info-Tech Research Group from September 17 to 19, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada, can do so by visiting Info-Tech's events page.

HR executives and teams seeking to innovate and improve their HR function in the future of work can register for McLean Signature, the annual HR event hosted by McLean & Company from October 27 to 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada, by visiting McLean & Company's events page.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group