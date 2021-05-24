Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market | APAC to Notice Faster Growth and Occupy 40% Market Share | Technavio

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's research study provides comprehensive information on the factors affecting the growth of the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market across the following regions.

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in APAC:

"APAC occupied about 40% of the market share in 2020 and the region is offering significant growth opportunities for market vendors. Rapid urbanization and the rising middle-class section are increasing the adoption of vacuum cleaners in the region. Also, the increasing number of women in the workforce in countries such as China and India will present significant growth opportunities for market vendors," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Factors such as increasing economic prosperity, high purchasing power and disposable income, aging population, increasing adoption of automated solutions, and the emergence of smart cities will be crucial in driving the growth of the market in APAC. The revenue contribution to the market in APAC will be maximum from countries such as China and Japan.

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in North America:

"Vendors operating in North America are making significant investments in R&D to bring innovations in products. Besides, the high awareness among the general public and rising number of working women will be crucial in fueling the market growth in North America," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The market is expected to register a 16.39% CAGR in North America during 2021-2025. The market is observing high replacement of traditional and old devices with technically advanced residential robotic vacuum cleaners. In addition, rapid urbanization and increasing standard of living in Mexico will drive the growth of the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market growth in North America. The revenue contribution to the market in North America will be maximum from the US.

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Europe:

"Consumers in Europe are very educated, tech-savvy, and exhibit high acceptance for technologically advanced products. This is encouraging vendors operating in the region to introduce innovative features such as IoT, mobile app integration, auto charging, and others. Such developments are increasing the market growth in Europe," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The market is expected to register a 15.01% CAGR in Europe during the forecast period. The introduction of low-power but high-performance robotic vacuum cleaners and the proliferation of vendors are fostering the growth of the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Europe. The UK and Germany are the major markets for residential robotic vacuum cleaners in the region.

The global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is driven by the following factors:

Growing traction for smart cities

Social factors driving adoption of robot vacuum cleaners in urban areas

European Commission Act: Save energy

Based on the product the report segments the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market by robot vacuum cleaner only and robot vacuum cleaner and mop.

The robot vacuum cleaner only segment registered maximum growth in the market in 2020. The segment is driven by the simplicity of operation, ease of disposing of dust, and lower cost of robotic vacuum cleaners. Also, new product launches are expected to contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Top vendors highlighted in the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Report:

The report offers insights on key products offered and business strategies adopted by major vendors including,

AB Electrolux

AirCraft Home Ltd.

Dyson Ltd.

Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

