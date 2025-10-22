Global Seafood Alliance Releases its 2024 Annual Report

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) is proud to announce the release of its 2024 Annual Report, containing a look back at a year of progress and measurable impact across the responsible seafood community. This year's report goes beyond numbers to tell a broader story: how collective efforts are driving positive change throughout the seafood value chain.

Certification in 2024 by the numbers

The 2024 report introduces two additions from the 2023 report: for the first time, readers will find a dedicated Global Impact section, connecting GSA's work in advocacy, education, and certification to the larger picture of global food security and responsible development around the world.

The Demonstration section of the report has also been enhanced with additional data points and contains metrics such as improvements made by certified producers, renewal and retention rates, and facility type breakdowns across farms, hatcheries, feed mills and processing plants. These insights demonstrate progress as well as help highlight where the industry can improve.

"I like to say that growth for our program simply allows greater opportunity to extend a positive impact," says GSA CEO Mike Kocsis. "That's really the why of what we do. The global seafood industry can have a positive and lasting impact on food security, human health and nutrition, markets and economies and, of course, the environment, if its work is done responsibly. And a combination of passion, patience and collaboration can result in meaningful change – I see it every day at GSA."

Highlights from the report include:

Certification growth: In 2024, GSA ended the year with 4,168 certified facilities in 45 countries, a 5% increase from the previous year, and an 88% retention rate.

In 2024, GSA ended the year with 4,168 certified facilities in 45 countries, a 5% increase from the previous year, and an 88% retention rate. Members & network: Our membership community continued to evolve, representing more than 8,500 individuals and over 35 corporate members, with an 82% renewal rate.

Our membership community continued to evolve, representing more than 8,500 individuals and over 35 corporate members, with an 82% renewal rate. Global reach & impact: The new Global Impact section captures how certified facilities, educators, and advocates are working together to advance responsible seafood practices and contribute to responsible food systems.

GSA invites its members, partners, and industry peers to explore the 2024 Annual Report and share it within their networks. For producers and supply chain partners, the updated certification insights offer valuable benchmarks to guide continuous improvement. For our members and supporters, the Global Impact section demonstrates how individual contributions add up to global progress.

About Global Seafood Alliance

The Global Seafood Alliance is an international, nonprofit trade association dedicated to advancing responsible seafood practices through education, advocacy and third-party assurances. Through the development of its certification programs, GSA has become the leading provider of assurances for wild and farmed seafood globally. The organization's work addresses the full spectrum of responsibility, from environmental responsibility and social accountability to food safety. Established in 1997 as the Global Aquaculture Alliance, GSA is headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., USA. To learn more, visit www.globalseafood.org.

SOURCE Global Seafood Alliance