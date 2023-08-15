Global Security Program Leader Scott Sykes Joins Asurity® Technologies as Chief Information Security Officer

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Technologies LLC ("Asurity"), a leader in the design, development, and delivery of consumer lending compliance software and services, is pleased to announce that global security program leader Scott Sykes has joined the company as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, Scott will oversee all aspects of data security and compliance on an enterprise-wide basis.

Luke Wimer, COO at Asurity, said, "Scott brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in information security, enabling us to further fortify our commitment to maintaining the highest level of cybersecurity for our clients and partners."

Scott was previously CISO at Netcracker Technology and Tata Communications. In these roles, he steered compliance to satisfy stringent security requirements imposed by the U.S. Department of Justice and customer mandated specifications. Over his career, Scott has built and implemented global security programs, working closely with government regulatory bodies in the United States and European Union. In addition, he has developed and managed security organizations with operations in: Security Operations Center, GRC, Audits, Application Security, Infrastructure Security, and Customer Delivery.

"I am excited to join Asurity at this pivotal time of growth," said Scott Sykes. "The Company's dedication to digital innovation, client success, and maintaining the highest level of security standards aligns perfectly with my professional values, technical capabilities, and professional experiences. I look forward to collaborating with the product and service teams here to ensure Asurity remains at the forefront of cybersecurity."

Scott's appointment underscores Asurity's continuous efforts to provide best-in-class solutions to its clients while safeguarding their sensitive information. His arrival is expected to further elevate the Company's ability to navigate the complex landscape of cybersecurity regulations and related challenges.

About Asurity
Asurity Technologies, LLC (Asurity.com) delivers compliance-focused solutions and services to the mortgage and consumer lending industries. Asurity's ecosystem of SAAS products includes: RiskExec®, a state-of-the-art reporting and analytics platform to help lenders meet demanding regulatory requirements for fair lending and CRA;  Propel™, a highly configurable solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages; and RegCheck®, a mortgage loan compliance solution which runs comprehensive checks against loan-level data pulled from any integrated LOS. Asurity's Advisory services helps institutions mitigate regulatory, operational, and compliance risks while enhancing efficiencies. For more information on Asurity's suite of products and services visit, www.asurity.com.

