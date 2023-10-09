Global Serverless Architecture Market Report 2023:Market to Surpass $30 Billion by 2028 - Increasing Digital-Centric Business Models Driving Adoption

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Serverless Architecture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global serverless architecture market size reached US$ 10.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 30.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8% during 2023-2028.



Serverless architecture is a software design technique allowing developers to create and execute services without managing the underlying infrastructure. It also assists in writing and deploying codes, while a cloud provider provisions servers to execute the applications, databases, and storage systems.

It reduces the cost of DevOps and enables developers to design and enhance their apps without being limited by server capacity. As a result, it finds extensive applications in the information and technology (IT), telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, and e-commerce industries.



Serverless Architecture Market Trends:



Presently, there is a rise in the utilization of cloud-based applications for accessing, storing, and retrieving files from a web-enabled interface. This, along with the growing demand for serverless architecture to eliminate the management of the server, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Moreover, the increasing awareness about the benefits of streamlining operations, such as increased cost efficiency, improved productivity and communication, better time management, and reduced risk, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, there is a rise in app development as it allows users to have easy and functional access to information, products, services, and processes in real-time.

This, coupled with the increasing digital-centric business models across the globe, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Besides this, the growing employment of the internet of things (IoT) to optimize manufacturing operations, track assets with increasing accuracy, target existing consumer services, and create entirely new services and business models is positively influencing the market.

Apart from this, the escalating demand for serverless architecture by various organizations to eliminate expensive traditional and time-consuming approaches, such as purchasing new hardware components, installing, configuring, and troubleshooting, is bolstering the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Service Type:

Automation and Integration

Monitoring

API Management

Security

Analytics

Design and Consulting

Others

Breakup by Deployment Model:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Public Sector

Retail and E-Commerce

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

