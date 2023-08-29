Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market 2023: A $26.54 Billion Industry by 2028 - Next-Gen Productivity Embracing Single-Use Systems for Enhanced Biomanufacturing

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-use Bioprocessing Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-use bioprocessing market is expected to reach a value of $26.54 billion by 2028 from $9 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 19.74% from 2022 to 2028

The single-use bioprocessing market in North America is growing significantly and is expected to grow at a similar pace during the forecast period. Increasing demand for biologics from patients, especially the elderly, high investments in R&D activities by biopharmaceutical companies, and patent expiries of biologics are the key drivers for the single-use bioprocessing market in North America.

North America, especially the U.S., is known for its in-house biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, which have bolstered the adoption of disposables (simple and peripheral devices) and highly advanced single-use systems such as mixing systems, bioreactors, and cell culture systems over the past few years.

The global single-use bioprocessing market is highly dynamic and offers significant growth opportunities for vendors. Although the industry is characterized by the presence of several global as well as local players, a few major global players hold significant shares, offering a broad range of SUTs.

As the market offers tremendous growth opportunities, new players are expected to enter, intensifying the competition. Rising competition among SUT manufacturers is expected to drive significant product development, such as providing single-use bioreactors with large manufacturing volumes and capacities.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Product Launches

Technological advances have been key in introducing new single-use bioprocess consumables worldwide. Players in the single-use bioprocessing market have launched new products that make single-use bioprocessing safer, easier, and more efficient than ever before. Such factors have allowed companies to gain market share by meeting market demands.

Market participants apply for patents on single-use disposable bioprocessing products that protect novel designs. The increasing availability of single-use technology for production applications and the launch of new products creates an environment where companies can quickly and easily adopt the technology and begin reaping the benefits.

Companies can now reduce costs and improve efficiency in their production processes by replacing traditional, labor-intensive methods with single-use technology.

Increasing Strategic Acquisitions and Collaborations

The strategic acquisition of single-use technology can enhance adoption across biopharmaceuticals. Single-use technology is a cost-effective and efficient way to streamline operations, reduce waste, and improve quality control. By strategically acquiring high-quality single-use technology, organizations can increase their competitive advantage while reducing costs and increasing efficiency.

The strategic acquisition of single-use technology can increase the visibility and control of processes, resulting in increased transparency and compliance with industry regulations. The strategic acquisition of single-use technology can be a powerful tool for organizations looking to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and improve their competitive advantage.

In addition, the industry players are adopting partnership strategies to facilitate access to local single-use bioprocessing markets.

Growing Biomanufacturing Capacity and Uptake of Biopharmaceuticals & Biosimilars

The growing biomanufacturing capacity and uptake of biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars drive the single-use bioprocessing market. Single-use bioprocessing provides a valuable platform for producing biopharmaceuticals, biotherapeutics, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and biosimilars.

With advances in biomanufacturing, single-use bioprocessing offers greater flexibility, shorter process times, improved scalability, lower capital costs, and reduced product contamination risks. Additionally, single-use bioprocessing eliminates the need for extensive cleaning and sterilization of equipment, thus reducing operational costs.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE

Single-use bioprocessing equipment is a technology that has revolutionized the biopharmaceutical industry.

This technology has increased efficiency, flexibility, safety, and cost savings during bioprocessing. Single-use bioprocessing equipment is a system of technologies designed to replace reusable stainless steel and other materials traditionally used in bioprocessing.

This equipment uses single-use components, including bags, bioreactors, tubing, syringes, connectors, and filters, disposed of after use. In 2022, the single-use bioprocessing equipment product type held a larger share of the global single-use bioprocessing market.

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION

The global single-use bioprocessing market by application is segmented as monoclonal antibodies (mABs), vaccines, cell therapies, and others.

Monoclonal antibodies (mABs) hold the largest industry share by application segment. Single-use bioprocessing is an emerging technology in the biopharmaceutical industry that has revolutionized how monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are produced. Single-use bioprocessing involves using disposable bioreactors and other components to produce proteins, such as mAbs.

Unlike traditional stainless-steel bioreactors, single-use bioreactors can be quickly set up, require minimal cleaning, and reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Due to their complexity and high cost, these advantages make single-use bioprocessing particularly attractive for mAb production.

INSIGHTS BY END-USER

The biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment accounted for over 39% of the global single-use bioprocessing market.

This segment dominates the overall market and will likely retain its dominance in the coming years due to its widespread adoption in research and commercial manufacturing applications. Several biopharmaceutical manufacturers have already explored SUB solutions usage in commercial manufacturing.

However, their potential benefits are significant, particularly in small-volume manufacturing in modular facilities. Most biopharmaceutical manufacturers, especially large and medium-sized companies, spend over $50 million on equipment annually. It has been witnessed that a high percentage of capital is being spent on single-use bioprocessing by biopharmaceutical manufacturers.

INSIGHTS BY METHOD

The global single-use bioprocessing market by the method is categorized as filtration, storage & transport, cell culture, mixing, and purification. Filtration holds the largest share of the market. Single-use bioprocessing is a method of filtration that has grown increasingly popular in the biotechnology industry.

It involves using disposable, self-contained systems to prepare, filter, and process bioproducts. This form of filtration has many advantages, especially for pharmaceutical and biological product manufacturing. Single-use bioprocessing has revolutionized the biotechnology industry. This reduces the need for traditional equipment and infrastructure, resulting in cost savings and improved production efficiency.

INSIGHTS BY WORKFLOW

The upstream workflow segment dominated the global single-use bioprocessing market. Upstream single-use bioprocessing workflow is focused on upstream unit operations such as cell culture, protein expression, and harvest.

Over the last decade, advances in this workflow have enabled biopharmaceutical companies to streamline the process, increase product yields, and reduce costs. The upstream single-use bioprocessing workflow advancements have provided biopharmaceutical companies with a more efficient and cost-effective workflow.

Market Opportunities & Trends

Single-Use Technology in Cell and Gene Therapy

Increasing Demand for Continuous Bioprocessing

Technological Advances in Single-Use Bioprocessing (Sub)

New Product Launches

Increasing Strategic Acquisitions and Collaborations

Market Growth Enablers

Growing Biomanufacturing Capacity and Uptake of Biopharmaceuticals & Biosimilars

Lower Capital Investment in Suts Over Multi-Use Platforms and Less Floor Space Requirements

Increased Acceptance of Sus to Enhance Biomanufacturing Productivity and Efficiency

Reduced Water Consumption and Lesser Environmental Impact of Single-Use Technologies

Market Restraints

The Changing Scale of Single-Use Operations

Low Strength of Supply Chain and Lack of Standardization

Issues Related to Leachables and Extractables

