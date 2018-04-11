Global Sources Electronics show opens today with 6,600 booths in two phases

Consumer Electronics runs from April 11 to 14 and features 3,800 booths exhibiting the latest home, outdoor and auto electronics, plus gaming, smart living, components, commercial electronics, computers and accessories. It also includes a special product launch area, and a product gallery along with experience and demo zones to highlight innovative products and technologies.

Mobile Electronics is scheduled to take place from April 18 to 21, focusing on the latest mobile devices and accessories, speakers and headphones, VR/AR and wearables.

President of Global Sources Electronics Group, Tommy Wong, said: "Global Sources Consumer Electronics show is now a UFI-Approved Event. This important endorsement recognizes the show's proven track record as one of the highest quality exhibitions in the world. Twice a year, our show shines the spotlight on new technologies and ideas while providing the best sourcing experience for buyers."

Dedicated zones highlight fast-growing electronics categories

Debuting this spring is the AI Experience Zone with the latest artificial intelligence technologies and interactive exhibits. New product zones will highlight other emerging and in-demand categories including advanced driver assistance systems and navigation, and voice-activated devices.

Other show highlights

Analyst's Choice Zone showcases experts' picks of the best products at the show. The Zone consists of a Product Launch Area and a Product Gallery where attendees can have a closer look at new, innovative products with cutting-edge technologies.

showcases experts' picks of the best products at the show. The consists of a Product Launch Area and a Product Gallery where attendees can have a closer look at new, innovative products with cutting-edge technologies. Smart Living Pavilion offers an expanded selection of smart security, lighting, voice-enabled devices and entertainment products. New this spring is the Biometric Devices and Smart Locks area.

offers an expanded selection of smart security, lighting, voice-enabled devices and entertainment products. New this spring is the Biometric Devices and Smart Locks area. Asia's largest Outdoor Electronics Pavilion showcases electric personal transporters, drones & robotics and cameras & accessories. It also features a Personal Transporter Freestyle Show and on-site test drives.

largest showcases electric personal transporters, drones & robotics and cameras & accessories. It also features a and on-site test drives. Hong Kong's largest auto electronics, computer and accessories, gaming, and personal transporters pavilions.

largest auto electronics, computer and accessories, gaming, and personal transporters pavilions. Expanded pavilions for home electronics and commercial electronics.

Next-Gen Components Zone displays the parts that enable new tech products for automotive, drones and robotics, medical and industrial, smart living, smart security and wearables.

displays the parts that enable new tech products for automotive, drones and robotics, medical and industrial, smart living, smart security and wearables. A comprehensive conference program covers topics including AI, 5G, personal transportation, smart living, sourcing and online retail with speakers from ZTE, Huawei and China Mobile.

Asia's largest collection of hardware startups to provide shelf-ready innovation

Startup Launchpad is Asia's largest hardware trade show that facilitates global distribution between startups and renowned online and offline retailers. Staged at the Consumer Electronics show, it will bring together 200 startups from 14 countries and regions to showcase new innovations covering IoT, wearables, smart home, robotics, VR/AR and other high-growth categories.

Startup Launchpad's full-fledged conference program will gather more than 50 thought leaders to share insights on AI, blockchain, machine learning, investment trends, market challenges, and future tech. The second Startup Investors Forum will also take place with more than 200 investors attending to discuss strategies and trends in startup investment and the local Asian startup ecosystem. New this spring is the Startup Launchpad Investment Competition catering to startups seeking investors and investment strategies. More information is available at http://www.launchpadhk.com.

The shows also include seminars to help online and Amazon sellers boost profits. Visitors can get to meet exhibitors that accept small orders along with online retail experts.

The Global Sources Electronics show is expected to attract more than 65,000 buyers from 150 countries and territories, including purchasing decision makers from Audiovox, Belkin, Best Buy, Clas Ohlson, Cisco, DELL, eBay, Electro Depot, Fuji Xerox, Google, Huawei, Intel, Intelbras, JVC Kenwood, Logitech, Monster, Motorola, NEC, NTT Docomo, Orbcomm, Panasonic, Ross Stores, SONY, Staples, Target Australia, Tchibo, Unicomer Group, Verkkokauppa.com, Worten and Yamaha.

The GlobalSources.com app enables buyers to shortlist exhibitors; find booths, take pictures and then follow exhibitors after the show. The At the Show newsletter provides daily reports and live videos of the hottest products.

The show is complemented year-round by the industry's leading websites, accessible from GlobalSources.com. Updated daily, each site delivers exclusive content, including Analyst's Choice products, an unbiased selection of new and innovative items.

Opening hours for the shows are:

April 11-13 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

from April 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Buyers can find more information about the Global Sources trade fairs and pre-register to attend at http://www.globalsources.com/exhibitions.

Global Sources news and updates are also available at http://www.corporate.globalsources.com/, Facebook and Twitter (/globalsources).

About Global Sources

Global Sources is a leading business-to-business media company and a primary facilitator of trade with Greater China.

The company organizes export sourcing shows in Hong Kong every April and October with eight events annually, including the world's largest electronics and mobile electronics shows. Global Sources is also a majority shareholder in Shenzhen International Machinery Manufacturing Industry Exhibition (SIMM) and its related shows -- the leading machinery exhibitions in Southern China.

The core business facilitates trade between Asia and the world using English-language media such as trade shows (GlobalSources.com/exhibitions), online marketplaces (GlobalSources.com), magazines, and apps.

More than 1.5 million international buyers, including 94 of the world's top 100 retailers, use these services to obtain product and company information to help them source more profitably from overseas supply markets. These services also provide suppliers with integrated marketing solutions to build corporate image, generate sales leads and win orders from buyers in more than 240 countries and territories.

For over 46 years, Global Sources has been serving the B2B industry with a reliable, professional trade platform highly trusted by the Company's buyer and supplier communities. In 2018, Global Sources has become part of the Clarion Events Group.

Press Contact

Camellia So

Tel: (852) 2555-5021

e-mail: GSpress@globalsources.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sources-electronics-show-opens-today-with-6-600-booths-in-two-phases-300627077.html

SOURCE Global Sources

Related Links

http://www.globalsources.com

