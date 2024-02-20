Global Sources invites buyers worldwide to explore Vietnam's must-attend sourcing expo

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sources, a company with a wealth of experience in conducting worldwide trade shows, proudly presents Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2024, a landmark event to be held on April 24–26 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Vietnam's must-attend sourcing expo dedicated to international sourcing, this year's fair promises an unparalleled increase in scale, doubling the magnitude of its highly successful predecessor in 2023.

This global celebration of sustainable and export-ready products spans Home & Furniture, Gifts & Handicrafts, and Fashion & Textiles. Over 500 suppliers from across ASEAN and Asia will exhibit, 70% of them from Vietnam. This event establishes a platform for face-to-face connections with verified suppliers, providing overseas buyers with the opportunity to source OEM, ODM, OBM, and export-ready products.

Building on the resounding success of the 2023 edition, which attracted 12,000 overseas buyers, including industry giants like El Corte Inglés, Decathlon, H&M, and Marks & Spencer, Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam has established itself as a go-to destination for industry leaders seeking top-tier suppliers. This year, the event has already garnered pre-registrations from prominent names such as Staples, Gap, Unilever, and others, eagerly anticipating the opportunity to source new products and prepare for the upcoming seasons in 2025.

The fair extends beyond product exhibits to offer an immersive experience. Attendees can participate in personalized one-on-one business matching sessions, gain manufacturing insights through the free factory tours exclusively for verified VIP buyers, and enjoy an appealing subsidy package. Visitors can take in the Fashion Parade, featuring a varied selection of exhibitors' products. In addition, a range of digital services, including GlobalSources.com and the Global Sources app, is all set to offer a superior trade experience for global buyers and suppliers both during and after the shows.

About Global Sources

Global Sources is an internationally recognized B2B sourcing platform that has been driving global trade for over 50 years. The Company connects authentic buyers and verified suppliers worldwide with tailored solutions and trusted market intelligence through trade shows, digital platforms, and magazines. Global Sources pioneered the world's first cross-border B2B E-commerce website GlobalSources.com in 1995. The Company has over 10 million registered international buyers and users.

For inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336095/Global_Sourcing_Fair_Vietnam.jpg

