Global Sources spring 2018 trade shows to feature more than 9,000 booths

World's largest electronics sourcing trade fair

Global Sources Electronics is the company's flagship show. Comprising two phases, Consumer Electronics and Mobile Electronics, it will feature 6,600 booths of the hottest electronics products from verified suppliers. Exhibitors are from Greater China, Korea, Australia, France, Germany, India, Japan, Luxembourg, Singapore, Switzerland, the Philippines, the U.S. and United Arab Emirates. The show will also feature product launches, experience and demo zones, conference programs and Startup Launchpad to offer attendees insights into rapidly accelerating technologies in the region.

Consumer Electronics will run from April 11 to 14 with 3,800 booths of home, outdoor, auto electronics, gaming, smart living, components, commercial electronics, and computer and accessories. Mobile Electronics is scheduled to take place from April 18 to 21 and will feature 2,800 booths of mobile devices and accessories, VR/AR, wearables, and mobile speakers and headphones.

Tommy Wong, President of Global Sources Electronics Group, said: "Global Sources' focus on attracting emerging and high demand products to the show make it a must-attend event for international buyers. We are committed to nurturing innovation and technology growth by featuring breakthrough products across a wide range of industries."

New highlights this spring include the AI Experience Zone, with interactive exhibits of latest artificial intelligence technologies; Gallery X, a showcase of next-generation accessories made for Apple iPhones; and the new pavilions for ADAS & Navigation and Voice-enabled Devices.

Other highlights of the show include Hong Kong's largest collections of auto electronics, gaming, smart living, and computer and accessories. Pavilions for outdoor electronics, mobile accessories, speakers and headphones, VR & AR, wearables; and smartphones and tablets also rank the largest in Asia. Expanded pavilions for the spring are home electronics and commercial electronics. To spotlight high-growth product categories, Analyst's Choice Zone is set to host product launch areas and product demo displays.

Tech conferences focusing on cutting-edge technology and industry applications

Global Sources Electronics show will host a series of on-site conferences to cover AI, IoT, smart living, AR/VR/MR and personal transporters. Top industry experts will share their views on market trends and industry development.

Asia's largest collection of hardware startups to provide shelf-ready innovation

Startup Launchpad is Asia's largest hardware trade show that facilitates global distribution between startups and renowned online and offline retailers. Staged at the Consumer Electronics show, it will bring together 300 startups from 14 countries and regions to showcase new innovations covering IoT, wearables, smart home, robotics, VR/AR and other high-growth categories.

Startup Launchpad's full-fledged conference program will gather more than 50 thought leaders to share insights on AI, blockchain, machine learning, investment trends, market challenges, and future tech. The second Startup Investors Forum will also take place with more than 200 investors attending to discuss strategies and trends in startup investment and the local Asian startup ecosystem. New this spring is the Startup Launchpad Investment Competition catering to startups seeking investors and investment strategies. More information is available at http://www.launchpadhk.com.

Gifts & Home show features curated and innovative products

Running from April 18 to 21, Global Sources Gifts & Home show is dedicated to helping buyers find new and creative gifts, premiums and home products from China and across Asia. A Hot Product Demo Zone will host live demonstrations of hot and innovative products. Other show highlights include the Cool Design Awards, Cool Design Gallery, Design Corner and New Sourcing Markets Pavilion.

Largest fashion trade fair in Hong Kong

Global Sources Fashion is scheduled to run from April 27 to 30 and to showcase 1,800 booths of fashion products, covering apparel, fashion jewelry, underwear and swimwear, bags and luggage, scarves, footwear and fabrics from Greater China, Korea, India, Vietnam, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Kenya and other Asian countries. The show features the latest collections of bags and luggage, footwear and sports fashion and active lifestyle products in Hong Kong. Other highlights include conference programs, fashion parades, Young and Rising Designers Corners, Trends Forum, Fashion Tech Zone, Upcycling Footwear Design Competition and New Sourcing Markets Pavilion.

Comprehensive services for online and Amazon sellers

A wide range of services will help enhance the buying experience of online and Amazon sellers and source more efficiently. This includes products from verified suppliers and exhibitors that accept small orders, a conference program featuring online retail experts, as well as the Global Sources Summit. Voted Best Amazon Conference at Seller Awards 2017, the three-day conference helps intermediate and advanced Amazon and e-commerce sellers source from Asia.

Top buyers from 150 countries and territories expected to attend

Tens of thousands of international top buyers are expected to attend the 2018 spring trade shows, including executives/purchasing decision makers from Adidas, Audiovox, Belkin, BOSE, Clas Ohlson, CISCO, Dell, DEXAM, eBay, Foxconn, Fossil, GAP, Gravis, Hallmark Cards, Honeywell, Huawei, Intel, JD.com, JVC Kenwood, Krusell, Li & Fung, Mothercare, Metro Sourcing, NXP Semiconductors, OTIS, Panasonic, Ross Stores, Samsung, Target Australia, Toys"R"Us, Verbatim, Wildix, Yamaha and more.

The GlobalSources.com app enables buyers to shortlist exhibitors; find booths, take pictures and then follow exhibitors after the show. Global Sources trade fairs are complemented year-round by 16 industry-specialized websites accessible at GlobalSources.com. Updated daily, each site delivers exclusive content, including Analyst's Choice products, an unbiased selection of new and innovative items.

Buyers can find more information about the Global Sources trade fairs and pre-register to attend at http://www.globalsources.com/exhibitions.

Global Sources news and updates are also available at http://www.corporate.globalsources.com, Facebook and Twitter (/globalsources).

About Global Sources

Global Sources is a leading business-to-business media company and a primary facilitator of trade with Greater China.

The company organizes export sourcing shows in Hong Kong every April and October with eight events annually, including the world's largest electronics and mobile electronics shows. Global Sources is also a majority shareholder in Shenzhen International Machinery Manufacturing Industry Exhibition (SIMM) and its related shows -- the leading machinery exhibitions in Southern China.

The core business facilitates trade between Asia and the world using English-language media such as trade shows (GlobalSources.com/exhibitions), online marketplaces (GlobalSources.com), magazines, and apps.

More than 1.5 million international buyers, including 94 of the world's top 100 retailers, use these services to obtain product and company information to help them source more profitably from overseas supply markets. These services also provide suppliers with integrated marketing solutions to build corporate image, generate sales leads and win orders from buyers in more than 240 countries and territories.

For over 46 years, Global Sources has been serving the B2B industry with a reliable, professional trade platform highly trusted by the Company's buyer and supplier communities. In 2018, Global Sources has become part of the Clarion Events Group.

