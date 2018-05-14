Global Standards Leader ASTM International Launches "Caribbean Roadshow" in Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Guyana

The roadshow includes outreach, training, and education focused on the growing use of ASTM International standards and International Code Council (ICC) codes. The team will highlight longstanding Caribbean partnerships and focus on how standards and codes are the foundation for quality and safety in construction projects.

Activities also include industry workshops and meetings with high-profile groups in Kingston (June 4-5), Port of Spain (June 6), and Georgetown (June 7-8). Speakers will include Mark Johnson, executive vice president of ICC, and R. Christopher Mathis, ASTM International board member and president of MC2 Mathis Consulting.

"This partnership involves unprecedented outreach and networking aimed at finding solutions to sustainable construction challenges," said ASTM International director of external relations, James Olshefsky. "We look forward to highlighting the many members and dozens of partners who increasingly use ASTM's high-quality standards throughout the region."

In addition, the roadshow will include student forums during which students will learn about ASTM's academic offerings, and laboratory roundtables, where ASTM staff will present information about ASTM's laboratory services.

ASTM International has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ) as well as all of its member states including Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Guyana. These agreements encourage participation of technical experts worldwide in the standards development process, while also broadening the global acceptance of ASTM International standards.

The "Caribbean Roadshow" follows a similar roadshow in September 2017 to El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Panama.

Over the past 17 years, ASTM International has signed 109 MOUs with national standards bodies worldwide. As a result, its standards have been referenced more than 7,500 times outside the United States in laws, regulations, codes, and elsewhere. For more information on this program, visit www.astm.org/GLOBAL/mou.html.

