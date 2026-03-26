Global Superstars The Killers Headline Enhanced Games Closing Event Entertainment

– Las Vegas-Based Band to Perform Their Iconic Anthems Live –

– World Renowned DJ Ruckus Confirmed to Perform a Live Set at "The Official Enhanced Games Afterparty" –

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced, the elite sports competition and direct-to-consumer longevity products company, announced its entertainment lineup for the inaugural Enhanced Games with the news that iconic, Grammy-nominated, Las Vegas-based band The Killers will headline the closing ceremonies on Sunday May 24th from Resort World.

"We could not be more excited about our entertainment lineup and how elevated the Enhanced Games experience will be with the incredible music of The Killers," said Jordan Schlachter, Chief Partnership Officer for Enhanced. "Having the hometown band perform for fans in attendance and the audience tuning in around the world will undoubtedly close the Games in style!"

The Killers are a Las Vegas-based four-piece group who formed in 2002, featuring the talents of singer/keyboardist Brandon Flowers, drummer Ronnie Vannucci, guitarist Dave Keuning and bassist Mark Stoermer. The band has received countless accolades for their artistic achievement, including multiple Grammy nominations, American Music Award nominations, MTV Video Music Awards, NME Awards and more. They have sold over twenty-five million albums worldwide and have dominated the cultural landscape since they hit the global stage in 2003.

World's Most Sought DJ Performs at The Enhanced Games Afterparty

Additionally, world-renowned DJ Ruckus will lead a live set at "The Official Enhanced Games After Party" after The Killers performance. Hailed by GQ Magazine as one of the most sought-after DJ's in the world, Ruckus regularly headlines the biggest nightclubs. Today, Ruckus plays shows for a host of clients including Lenny Kravitz, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and Leonardo DiCaprio, among others. He is also a favorite of the fashion industry entertaining at high profile events for Louis Vuitton, Prada, Calvin Klein and Alexander Wang. Ruckus has been featured in GQ, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vogue, Forbes, Billboard and Men's Health Fitness and starred in Under Armour's "Tight for Tomorrow" campaign. He also serves as a brand ambassador for Don Julio's 1942.

About Enhanced Business Combination Agreement

On November 26, 2025, Enhanced Ltd ("Enhanced" or the "Company") announced it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with A Paradise Acquisition Corp. ("A Paradise") (NASDAQ: APAD), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), with the intent to bring its global sports business to the U.S. public markets. The transaction is pending regulatory review by the United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). On February 12, 2026 A Paradise and Enhanced jointly announced an update with the public filing of a registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with their previously announced proposed business combination.

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games will champion scientific innovation and integrity in elite sporting competitions. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is not only creating a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientific transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes first, it gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientific oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place on May 24, 2026, and will be held at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games will offer unprecedented financial incentives to Athletes.

About Enhanced Ltd

Enhanced, is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Enhanced Performance product line provides consumers with access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity, and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category.

For more information about mission of Enhanced please visit www.enhanced.com

Contact

Chris Jones

Chief Communications Officer, Enhanced Games

[email protected]

Manny Cedeno

Berk Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Enhanced