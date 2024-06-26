Global Talent Partner Phaidon International Strengthens Board With New CPO

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phaidon International, the professional services firm specializing in securing business-critical talent, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Norton as the new Chief People Officer (CPO). This strategic hire reflects Phaidon International's commitment to accelerating global growth and delivering outstanding results for clients worldwide.

Mark Norton

Mark brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in people strategy. With over 20 years of experience, he has held key leadership roles at Campari Group and Broadcom where he played a critical role in driving results through strategic talent initiatives, modernizing the operating model for commercial success.

"We're thrilled to have Mark Norton join our executive team," said Harry Youtan, CEO of Phaidon International.

"Mark's expertise will support our continuing goals to expand our global reach and deliver exceptional results for our clients. Mark's leadership perfectly aligns with our mission to empower businesses and individuals to achieve their full potential."

As Chief People Officer, Mark will unite Talent, Human Resources and Training functions under one single roof, to build and execute a strategy aligned to a high-performance growth organization. His leadership will be instrumental in accelerating the business as Phaidon International looks to continue its ambitious growth plans.

"I am excited to join Phaidon International and contribute to its vision," said Mark.

"I look forward to working with the team to develop forward-thinking people strategies that not only attract and retain top talent but also drive the company's success in the marketplace."

This appointment comes at a pivotal time for Phaidon International as it continues to expand its services and solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses in today's competitive landscape, strengthening its position as a trusted talent partner and driving growth for clients and professionals globally.

About Phaidon International

Phaidon International identifies, sources, and delivers business-critical talent to the most innovative industries in the world. Delivering its capabilities through a deliberately curated group of 6 brands, each one specializes in the following industries, where a relentless supply-demand imbalance exists:

Selby Jennings – Financial Sciences & Services

LVI Associates – Energy & Infrastructure

DSJ Global – Supply Chain

EPM Scientific – Life Sciences

Glocomms – Technology

Larson Maddox – Regulatory & Legal

Today, Phaidon International is proud to deliver excellence to clients in over 60 countries, winning over 50 independent awards along the way. Phaidon International is backed by Further Global.

