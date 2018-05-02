Global Tech Career Directory for Women and Girls Launched by CompTIA Advancing Women in Technology Community

"Addressing the industry's diversity and skills gap challenges requires a collective commitment from all corners of the industry to increase the number of opportunities for women in tech," said Cristina Greysman, chairwoman of the CompTIA Advancing Women in Technology Community and vice president, ecosystem expansion, for SAP America.

"Resources, on topics ranging from careers and education to networking and philanthropy to media and entrepreneurship, and from organizations, agencies and institutions across the globe, are available via AWITTechGuide.com," she added. "It's an ideal starting point for anyone looking to learn about our industry, to start or advance a career, or even found a company."

While women comprise roughly half of the U.S. workforce, they remain notably underrepresented in the tech sector. An estimated 2.36 million women work in technical and non-technical jobs within the tech sector.1 That represents 34 percent of the sector's total workforce of nearly 7 million workers.

The gender ratio is even wider when it comes to U.S tech occupations – technology professionals employed by organizations across all sectors of the economy. Just 22 percent (1.63 million) of the country's 7.4 million technology occupations are held by women.

Growing Interest among Teens in Tech Careers

Research by CompTIA indicates that teenagers are more open to the possibility of considering a career in technology. Since 2012 net interest in tech careers has increased by 10 percentage points for all teens, and by 17 percentage points for girls.2

"The growing interest in IT careers is a positive, but it could be even higher if more young people had better access to information about career options," said Kathleen Martin, CompTIA's community manager for the Advancing Women in Technology group. "That's one of the factors that drove us to create this new 'one stop' resource."

AWITTechGuide.com launched with over 50 listings across more than 30 content categories related to tech careers and entrepreneurship, including diversity in technology, economic empowerment, educational programs, mentoring groups, networking channels, tech fun for girls, and connections to women in technology.

AWIT TechGuide.com is free and open to any organization focused on STEM, IT and technology resources aimed at women and girls. Creating a directory entry is easy and can be done by visiting https://awittechguide.com/add-listing.

"The goal is to connect and engage people with relevant and local organizations that they may not otherwise know how to find," Martin explained.

The CompTIA Advancing Women in Technology Community – nearly 2,500 members strong – is committed to empowering women with resources and information to positively impact their technology careers; inspiring women to choose careers in technology; and helping businesses create cultures that support a diverse workforce. To learn more, visit https://www.comptia.org/communities/advancing-women-in-it.

