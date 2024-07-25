Global Tech Outage Highlights Importance of Travel Insurance: InsureMyTrip Offers Key Benefits and Protection

WARWICK, R.I., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent global computer outage causing major travel issues – emphasizes the importance of having a travel insurance policy. According to the experts at InsureMyTrip, travel insurance may offer valuable assistance during tech outages and IT system failures that impact flights and travel – especially plans that include Travel Delay and Missed Connection coverages.

Key Travel Insurance Benefits

Travel Delay is designed to provide reimbursement for expenses related to covered delays that meet the required number of hours, such as meals, transportation, and accommodations if an overnight stay is required.

Missed Connection is designed to provide travelers with coverage if a delayed flight (for example, three hours or more) causes a traveler to miss a cruise or tour departure.

Emergency Assistance Services are available to policyholders. This can help rebook flights or find other services needed during the flight delay or cancellation.

Comprehensive Plans include the most benefits of all plan types, offering the best protection for the investment. Comprehensive Plans include the following coverage:

Trip Cancellation

Travel Delay

Trip Interruption

Baggage Loss/Delay

24-hour Assistance

Travel Medical

MORE: Tech Outage Travel Disruptions and Travel Insurance

"It's important to read your policy to understand what issues may be covered, and now that this is a known issue, coverage can't be purchased for it," says InsureMyTrip Director of Product Meghan Walch.

Airline Delay and Cancellation Policies

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) enacted new rules this year, requiring airlines to provide passengers with automatic cash refunds when a carrier significantly changes a flight or significantly delays a flight or baggage.

However, these rules apply only to issues within the airline's control.

For incidents outside of the airline's control - like weather or a system-wide failure – carriers are not required to provide any kind of compensation to impacted passengers.

Travelers concerned about protecting pre-paid, non-refundable trip expenses should consider travel insurance.

Filing a Claim for Tech Outages or IT System Failures

Hundreds of policyholders may be looking to file a claim after the outage impacted their travels. While InsureMyTrip does not handle claims directly (those are handled by providers), we have some tips to help expedite the travel insurance claims process.

Know your plan : Carefully read the wording in your policy to understand coverage details and the claims process. Have documents ready: You'll need to show proof of purchases or money lost due to the delay. So, compile receipts and proof of expenses to accurately be reimbursed, including:

Receipts and itemized bills for all expenses

expenses Unused travel tickets and proof of payment for those ticket

Proof from airline that baggage was lost or delayed File right away: With the outage, claims may take additional time to process because of volume, so don't wait to file a claim. Some plans may even have cut-off dates. File online: Submit a claim on the provider's online portal, when possible. This can help speed things up and allow you to check the status of your claim. If it has been more than three months without a decision, InsureMyTrip representatives can help contact the provider to see what's holding things up.

InsureMyTrip CEO, Suzanne Morrow, is available for interview about travel insurance coverage related to the computer outage.

