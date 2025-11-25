InsureMyTrip Reveals the U.S. Airports and Airlines Most Likely to Face Holiday Delays

WARWICK, R.I., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As holiday travel ramps up, InsureMyTrip is once again digging into flight data to help travelers avoid headaches at the airport. After analyzing Department of Transportation statistics for November and December 2024, InsureMyTrip researchers identified the airports and airlines most likely to experience delays, and the results may have frequent flyers rethinking their travel plans.

The Most Delay-Prone Airports

Among the airports with the highest volume of flights, the following stood out for experiencing the most delays during the 2024 holiday season (November - December).

Top 10 Airports with the Highest Percentage of Delays

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) San Diego International Airport (SAN) Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) Richmond International Airport (RIC) Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

Airlines with the Most Delays

When it comes to airlines, some carriers saw significantly more flight delays than others during the same period (Nov. - Dec. 2024).

Topping the list were:

JetBlue Airways Frontier Airlines Allegiant Air

Other major airlines, also saw higher-than-average delays, including:

American Airlines

Alaska Airlines

Spirit Airlines

United Airlines

Southwest Airlines

Delta Air Lines

Hawaiian Airlines

Why Travel Insurance Matters

Flight delays aren't just frustrating; they can be expensive. Without federal guarantees, passengers risk losing hundreds or even thousands of dollars when disruptions throw their plans off course. Comprehensive travel insurance helps fill those gaps, covering costs that airlines won't.

Key benefits include:

Travel Delay: Reimbursement for meals, hotels, and transportation during extended delays.

Reimbursement for meals, hotels, and transportation during extended delays. Trip Cancellation and Interruption: Refunds for missed tours, prepaid accommodations, or travel disruptions.

Refunds for missed tours, prepaid accommodations, or travel disruptions. Baggage Protection: Coverage for lost, stolen, or delayed luggage.

Coverage for lost, stolen, or delayed luggage. Medical Coverage: Emergency medical and evacuation coverage.

Emergency medical and evacuation coverage. Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR): An optional upgrade offering maximum flexibility when plans change unexpectedly.

"As we head into another busy travel season, travelers should plan for the unexpected," says InsureMyTrip CEO, Suzanne Morrow. "Booking early, staying flexible, and securing a solid travel insurance plan can make all the difference when delays hit."

