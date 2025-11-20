SOVENTURE Reveals the Top 10 Best Cities for Digital Nomads
News provided byInsureMyTrip
Nov 20, 2025, 10:30 ET
WARWICK, R.I., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As remote work continues to transform how people live and travel, more professionals are embracing a nomadic lifestyle. With countries around the world introducing digital nomad visas, it's easier than ever to live abroad while maintaining a thriving career.
To help remote workers identify the most appealing destinations, SOVENTURE is highlighting findings from a recent study of more than 40 countries offering digital nomad visas; evaluating Wi-Fi speed, cost of living, safety, happiness, and lifestyle factors.
Top 10 Best Cities for Digital Nomads
- Brasília, Brazil
- Budapest, Hungary
- Montevideo, Uruguay
- Lisbon, Portugal
- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Madrid, Spain
- Nicosia, Cyprus
- Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Podgorica, Montenegro
- San José, Costa Rica
Why Nomad Travel Insurance Matters
For those embracing the digital nomad lifestyle, freedom comes with responsibility. Long-term travel requires coverage that adapts to changing plans, multiple destinations, and life on the go. That's where Nomad Travel Insurance from SOVENTURE makes a difference.
Unlike short-term vacation policies, Nomad Travel Insurance is designed specifically for remote workers and long-term travelers. It provides:
- Medical protection for unexpected illnesses or injuries abroad
- Trip interruption coverage for sudden plan changes
- Flexibility for multiple countries and extended stays
- 24/7 emergency assistance
SOVENTURE is a InsureMyTrip brand, a trusted leader in travel insurance.
Compare plans at SOVENTURE.com.
Media Contact:
Meghan Kayata
[email protected]
About SOVENTURE
SOVENTURE offers trip protection built for the way you travel. Whether you're chasing adrenaline or embracing the nomadic lifestyle, we've got you covered.
About InsureMyTrip
You like options. We do too. It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.
SOURCE: InsureMyTrip
Share this article