SOVENTURE Reveals the Top 10 Best Cities for Digital Nomads

WARWICK, R.I., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As remote work continues to transform how people live and travel, more professionals are embracing a nomadic lifestyle. With countries around the world introducing digital nomad visas, it's easier than ever to live abroad while maintaining a thriving career.

To help remote workers identify the most appealing destinations, SOVENTURE is highlighting findings from a recent study of more than 40 countries offering digital nomad visas; evaluating Wi-Fi speed, cost of living, safety, happiness, and lifestyle factors.

Top 10 Best Cities for Digital Nomads

Brasília, Brazil Budapest, Hungary Montevideo, Uruguay Lisbon, Portugal Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Madrid, Spain Nicosia, Cyprus Buenos Aires, Argentina Podgorica, Montenegro San José, Costa Rica

Why Nomad Travel Insurance Matters

For those embracing the digital nomad lifestyle, freedom comes with responsibility. Long-term travel requires coverage that adapts to changing plans, multiple destinations, and life on the go. That's where Nomad Travel Insurance from SOVENTURE makes a difference.

Unlike short-term vacation policies, Nomad Travel Insurance is designed specifically for remote workers and long-term travelers. It provides:

Medical protection for unexpected illnesses or injuries abroad

Trip interruption coverage for sudden plan changes

Flexibility for multiple countries and extended stays

for multiple countries and extended stays 24/7 emergency assistance

Compare plans at SOVENTURE.com.

