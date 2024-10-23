Global Technology Collaboration Drives Innovation: Taiwan Plays the Pivot Role for Industrial Upgrading at Taiwan Innotech Expo 2024

TAIPEI, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the era of globalization and digital transformation, cross-field collaboration has become crucial for driving innovation and industrial growth. Emerging technologies like generative AI, 5G/6G, industrial IoT, and precision medicine are accelerating industry upgrades and reshaping global supply chains.

Liang-Tung Chen, Deputy Director of the Industrial Development Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs (center), along with all the guests at the 2024 Global Technology Matchmaking Event.

To promote collaboration and innovation, the Industrial Development Administration hosted and the ITRI Technology Transfer and Law Center executed the 2024 Global Technology Matchmaking Event on October 18 during the Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE). With the theme 'Collaborate to Innovate,' experts from Canada, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and Laos gathered for technology exchanges and business negotiations, exploring opportunities for cross-disciplinary cooperation.

Toshihiro Kishihara, founder of Japan's Startup GoGo / GxPartner, shared his success in promoting technology matchmaking in Fukuoka in a keynote speech. Startup GoGo hosts annual events to connect local businesses with global markets, fostering collaboration and innovation. Its partners include major companies like Nishi-Nippon Railroad, Fukuoka Bank, QTnet, Kyushu Electric Power, and Fukuoka Financial Group, with plans to build strong ties with Taiwanese companies.

In the panel discussion section, Wei-Lin Wang, Chief Strategy Officer of the Technology Transfer and Law Center at the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), moderated a group of Southeast Asian experts from industry, government, academia, and research. They explored "Enhancing Business Value through Cross-Domain Technology Collaboration and Commercialization."

Yasuhisa Yamaguchi, Executive VP of FG Venture Business Partners, discussed how venture capital drives technology commercialization and boosts corporate value through cross-border collaboration. Clarence Tan, CEO of Origgin Ventures, highlighted the benefits of international partnerships for startup growth. Sansanee Huabsomboon of Thailand's National Nanotechnology Center (NANOTEC), emphasized how government policies support industrial upgrades through collaboration, while Akbar Yudha Putera of PT Pertamina Hulu Energi, shared how the energy sector leverages technology to address climate change and sustainability challenges.

In the technology pitches and matchmaking segment, teams from various countries presented cutting-edge innovations, including ECUTEC and FleXARs (Thailand), Quinas Technology (UK), Newsight Imaging (Israel), LEOTEK (Taiwan), Ookuma Diamond Device and nextEDGE (Japan), CORMETECH and Polaris Electro-Optics (US), and LAMMC (Lithuania). Their presentations attracted strong interest from major corporations and venture capital firms, creating valuable opportunities for cross-disciplinary collaboration and commercialization.

Technological innovation has become a key driver of cross-industry collaboration in the global market. This event showcased international connections and emphasized Taiwan's crucial role and influence on the global stage.

SOURCE ITRI Technology Transfer and Law Center