Global Technology Leader AUKEY Continues Winning Streak with Multiple 2021 iF and Red Dot Design Awards

"We're delighted that our designs are continuously being recognized on the global stage," said Li Yongzhu, director from the AUKEY Design Team. "The AUKEY team of designers come from diverse cultural backgrounds which allows for a greater range of product and branding design ideas to come to the fore through collaboration. Our designs are innovative, minimalist, friendly and reliable and we aim to make everyday life a little smoother by solving pain points while staying true to practical, stylish and sleek aesthetics."

For decades the highly respected iF and Red Dot Design Awards have been synonymous with design excellence among global creative circles. This year, well over 60 countries were represented with over 10000 design submissions. It was from this massive pool that AUKEY took home six coveted awards: two iF Design Awards and four Red Dot Design Awards.

The 2 victorious iF DESIGN AWARD 2021 entries are:

The scratch-proof design of the HD-C90 foldable indoor bike rack is a superb example of well-balanced product form and function that looks the part with its minimal aesthetic while practically doing the job it was designed to do. A foldable and retractable beam allows the various handlebar widths of fixie, road, mountain and city bikes to all fit comfortably onto this rack without damaging walls. The angle of the rack arms adjusts with the push of a button, ensuring bikes of up to 48.5 lbs(23kgs) fit in a horizontal position. A car phone mount from the same HD-C90 series will be available on Amazon this August.

The sturdy design of the AUKEY PowerStudio 300 portable power station would look great in any living room, but the awesome practicality of this product is not to be overlooked. For lovers of outdoor life, this wonderfully-designed solution is ideal. The battery fully recharges in just two and half hours and an advanced AeroZ cooling system provides safe and continuous 100W electrical output. The Powerstudio's multiple connector types cater for most devices, including solar panels, and almost every charging need is covered.

And the 4 winners of the prestigious 2021 Red Dot Design Awards:

The LT-T21 is an elegant Multi-color LED Smart Lamp , supported by Alexa and Google Assistant, with light adjustment synced with the 'AUKEY Home' app.

The EP-T25 TWS Bluetooth 5.0 IPX5 True Wireless Earbuds come with a compact charging case with a future-proof USB-C port. Available in blue, black and white on Amazon.

come with a compact charging case with a future-proof USB-C port. Available in blue, black and white on Amazon. EP-N8 , which will be available at AUKEY's Amazon store this June, are AUKEY's newest noise-cancelling earbuds. With a stable Bluetooth 5.2 connection, these earbuds detect and cancel a maximum 35dB of ambient noise, so the music takes center stage.

EP-T35 earbuds, also will be orderable this June at AUKEY's Amazon store, are the ideal choice for people who care more about sound quality and longer battery life. Supported with 40 hours of playback time and IPX7 water-resistance.

About AUKEY

AUKEY® combines the latest technologies with over a decade of hardware expertise to design and build solid, reliable consumer electronics and mobile tech accessories. The company is a team of techies with a common appreciation for the finer details and the utility of great design, who are continuously developing and expanding its product portfolio with next-generation tech to complement and elevate users' digital lifestyle. The brand provides a 2-year product warranty from the date of purchase for all its products.

