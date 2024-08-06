Global Travel Collection Helps Put Spotlight Back on Hawaii with Reality Series

First two episodes of the new season of '1st Look Presents: Extra Mile Club' were filmed in Maui; Series to be presented on NBC this fall

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Travel Collection (GTC), the most influential community of luxury travel advisors, aims to put the spotlight back on the Hawaiian island of Maui after last year's devastating wildfires with new episodes of reality series "1st Look Presents: Extra Mile Club," featuring top GTC luxury travel advisors.

First two episodes of the new season of '1st Look Presents: Extra Mile Club' were filmed in Maui; Series to be presented on NBC this fall

Wildfires in Maui destroyed homes, businesses and cultural sites, claiming 100 lives. The historic town of Lahaina in West Maui suffered the most damage. Besides the tragic loss of life, many residents now face severe economic challenges, unable to support their families. According to the Maui Economic Development Board, about 70% of Maui County's revenue comes from the tourism industry.

Over the past year, the people of Maui have shown remarkable resilience and a determination to move forward with hope and optimism. They are eager to share their island's rich culture and stunning natural beauty with visitors. While some areas affected by the wildfires remain closed, much of the island, as well as other destinations in Hawaii, are open to tourism.

This is why Global Travel Collection chose to highlight the destination in the travel-themed reality series.

Developed in partnership with NBCUniversal's LXTV Productions, "1st Look: Extra Mile Club" is a reality competition show featuring top travel advisors who are tasked with creating first-class luxury travel experiences for celebrity clients. GTC travel advisors Leslie Tillem and Curtis Parris, who competed to curate a day of exclusive activities in New York City for "Bachelor in Paradise" alums Ashley and Jared Haibon in last year's pilot, are returning to "1st Look," the popular entertainment, travel and lifestyle showcase. The "Extra Mile Club" series is presented on NBC stations nationwide.

Tillem and Parris have already filmed two new episodes on Maui, competing to create one-of-a-kind experiences for Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani of the Netflix show "Selling Sunset."

"Through our partnership with LXTV Productions, we are committed to aiding Maui's recovery by highlighting its incredible natural beauty and the variety of activities travelers can enjoy," said Angie Licea, President of Global Travel Collection. "By visiting, you will support local businesses and workers who rely on tourism to sustain their families. Wherever you travel on the islands, be kind and embrace the aloha spirit that Hawaii is known for."

"Extra Mile Club" destination filming partners include Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Maverick Helicopters, Ohana Nui Charters, Maui Reef Adventures, Hawaiian Paddle Sports, Kiawe Outdoor, Ulupalakua Ranch, Hua Momona Farms, Chef Zach Laidlaw, Puka Swimwear, Maui Roadsters, Circle M. Ranch, photographer Tad Craig, Manutea Nui Entertainment and Maui Ku'ia Estate Chocolate. Ehman Productions provided some production crew personnel and equipment.

"'We produce compelling and entertaining content for audiences who are passionate about travel and inspired by unique and beautiful destinations through 'Extra Mile Club,'" said Marni Sabia, VP of Original Content & Development for LXTV Productions. "We are proud to partner with Global Travel Collection to showcase Maui and the travel advisors who curate amazing experiences on the island."

Following the devastating fires in Maui, Global Travel Collection's foundation donated $10,000 to Maui United Way to aid the wildfire-affected communities.

The second season of "1st Look Presents: Extra Mile Club" will air on NBC beginning Sept. 28.

About Global Travel Collection

Global Travel Collection (GTC), part of Internova Travel Group, is the most influential collection of international luxury travel agencies. More than 1,500 GTC advisors are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travellers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry. GTC's combined global reach and leverage.

About LXTV Productions

LXTV is the National Emmy® award-winning lifestyle production company of the NBC Owned Television Stations group, a part of NBCUniversal Local. LXTV produces original series and specials, including 1st Look, a travel show which spotlights the best places to eat, play and indulge; Open House and Open House NYC, hosted by Sara Gore, where audiences get a look at America's most lavish homes and get design ideas, advice and inspiration from the industry's emerging and established names; George to the Rescue, a home improvement show hosted by George Oliphant, where design and construction experts help families and communities realize their home improvement dreams. LXTV shows are available on NBC-owned and affiliated stations in the U.S., on the streaming channel NBC LX Home and out-of-home platforms including taxis, gas stations, buses and nail salons, and on streaming platforms such as Peacock, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo Play.

CONTACT:

Gina Nisi

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Travel Collection