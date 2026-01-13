Global Travel Collection Launches Invitation-Only Cruise Council

Elite cruise advisors tapped to drive strategy, partnerships and advisor growth across GTC's luxury travel landscape

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Travel Collection (GTC) today announced its Cruise Council, an invitation-only advisory body of elite cruise specialists charged with shaping the future of cruise strategy, partnerships and advisor success. GTC is the luxury division of Internova Travel Group, one of the world's largest travel services companies.

Cruise is one of the highest-performing segments within GTC's business, and the formation of its Cruise Council is a clear signal to the industry: GTC is investing boldly, strategically and collaboratively in cruise as a core pillar of its long-term growth.

Following an overwhelming response from advisors across the organization, a group of top-producing cruise specialists was chosen through a highly competitive application process. The advisors selected represent the best of GTC. They are proven performers, respected industry voices and trusted client advocates, each invited to help define what comes next for cruise within one of the most influential luxury travel communities in the world.

The GTC Cruise Council includes:

Jade Stewart Nolie

Joe Dias

Leslie Tillem

Lindsay Hirsch

Lou Conkling

Mari Marks

Marla Sandow

Ron Rubin

Russell Dunlap

Sandra Ortiz

Sheilah Benoit

Stevie Friedman

Vanessa Cohen

"This Council was not created to be symbolic. It was created to be impactful," said Vanessa McGovern, Chair of the GTC Cruise Council and Senior Vice President of Partner Product, Marketing & Events. "The level of interest was extraordinary, and the advisors selected represent a rare combination of performance, insight and leadership. They are shaping the future of cruise at GTC - how we partner, how we sell and how we deliver exceptional value to clients."

Cruise continues to be GTC's fastest-growing product category, delivering high transaction values and strong yield across the business. The GTC Cruise Council will work directly with GTC and Internova leadership to inform cruise strategy, preferred partner alignment, advisor enablement, amenities, training and long-term investments, ensuring advisors are positioned to compete and win at the highest level of luxury cruise sales.

For cruise partners, the Council represents a new level of access and collaboration with GTC's most engaged and influential advisors. For advisors considering a new host home, it reinforces GTC's commitment to scale, support, strategic partnership and a seat at the table.

"Our advisors are the engine of our success, and this Council reflects how deeply we believe in listening to them and building alongside them," said Angie Licea, President of Global Travel Collection. "The Cruise Council reinforces our leadership in cruise and our commitment to empowering advisors with the tools, relationships and voice they need to grow."

The Cruise Council will convene regularly throughout 2026, with sessions focused on emerging cruise trends, client expectations, operational excellence, partner collaboration and advisor-driven innovation. Meetings will include direct engagement with senior GTC leadership and key cruise partners.

For the advisors selected, the Cruise Council is both a distinction and a responsibility - an opportunity to contribute at the highest level while helping elevate the cruise experience for clients around the world.

Advisors interested in learning more about Global Travel Collection can visit joinus.globaltravelcollection.com.

About Global Travel Collection

Global Travel Collection (GTC), part of Internova Travel Group, is the most influential collection of international luxury travel advisors. More than 1,500 GTC advisors are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travelers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry. GTC's combined global reach and leverage translate into value, recognition and preferential treatment for its world traveler clients.

