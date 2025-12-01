Global Traveler Announces 22nd Annual GT Tested Reader Survey Awards

GT Tested Reader Survey awards names the top in the travel industry for the 22nd year

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The results are in! For the 22nd consecutive year, Global Traveler conducted its GT Tested Reader Survey, asking frequent luxury travelers to name the best in a variety of travel-related categories. More than 20,000 people responded. Global Traveler's inaugural awards were celebrated in 2004.

The survey honors airlines, hotels, loyalty programs and travel-related products in more than 80 categories. GT's distinguished readers vote for their favorites in the world of travel in an open-ended survey running in the magazine and online. The 2025 survey ran Dec. 12, 2024–Aug. 31, 2025. The results of the survey are announced in the December 2025 issue, available now.

"What an honor it is to present the 22nd GT Tested Reader Survey awards — we celebrate the winners' excellence and the recognition earned from discerning world travelers. Congratulations to the winning brands in the travel industry," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, Global Traveler. "Our readers are the heart of this yearly survey; they know the best and they seek out the ultimate in luxury when they travel. The winners' list is a reflection of their knowledge and expertise."

This year's winners will be feted at a reception Dec. 17, at Loews Coral Gables. The event will also honor the 2025 winners of the Wines on the Wing airline survey, previously announced in August 2025. For more information, check out the December 2025 issue of Global Traveler or visit globaltravelerusa.com.

A complete list of winners is as follows:

Best Overall Airline in the World

Emirates Best Aircraft Type

Boeing 787



Best Airline Alliance

oneworld

16th Consecutive Year Best Airline Website

delta.com

Second Consecutive Year



Best Airline for International First Class

Etihad Airways Best Overall Frequent-Flyer Program

United MileagePlus®

22nd Consecutive Year



Best Airline for Business Class

Turkish Airlines

Ninth Consecutive Year Best Frequent-Flyer Elite-Level

Program

United Airlines, MileagePlus® –

Premier 1K

Fourth Consecutive Year



Best Airline for Domestic First Class

Delta Air Lines

Second Consecutive Year Best Frequent-Flyer Bonus Promotion

United MileagePlus®

13th Consecutive Year



Best Airline Lounges

Delta Sky Club®

Third Consecutive Year Best Frequent-Flyer Award

Redemption

Delta SkyMiles®



Best Airline for Onboard Service

Asiana Airlines Best Frequent-Flyer Customer Service

Air Canada Aeroplan

Second Consecutive Year



Best Airline for Flight Attendants

Asiana Airlines

22nd Consecutive Year Best Airline in North America

Delta Air Lines



Best Airline Cuisine

Turkish Airlines

Second Consecutive Year Best Airline to South & Central

America

avianca



Best Flight Attendant Uniforms

Condor Airlines Best Airline in Mexico

Aeromexico

16th Consecutive Year



Best Airline for Business-Class Seat

Design

Swiss International Air Lines Best Airline in the South Pacific

Air Tahiti Nui

Eighth Consecutive Year



Best Airline for First-Class Seat

Design

Cathay Pacific Airways Best Airline in Europe

TAP Air Portugal

15th Consecutive Year



Best Corporate Program for Business

Travelers

Delta Business Traveler Best Airline in Eastern Europe

Air Serbia

Second Consecutive Year



Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness

Air Canada Best Airport in Asia

Incheon International Airport

Ninth Consecutive Year



Best Airline in Africa

Royal Air Maroc

Third Consecutive Year Best Airport in Europe

iGA Istanbul Airport

Fourth Consecutive Year



Best Airline in the Middle East

Etihad Airways

Second Consecutive Year Best Airport in the Middle East

Hamad International Airport, Doha

Ninth Consecutive Year



Best Airline in North Asia (Excluding China)

Cathay Pacific Airways Best Airport in South America

El Dorado International Airport, Bogotá

Eighth Consecutive Year



Best Airline in Central/South Asia & India

Air India

12th Consecutive Year Best Airport in Africa

O. R. Tambo International Airport,

Johannesburg, South Africa

Fourth Consecutive Year



Best Airline in China

Air China

Second Consecutive Year Best Airport Staff/Gate Agents

Turkish Airlines

Ninth Consecutive Year



Best Airline in Australia and New Zealand

Qantas Best Airport Dining

Chicago O'Hare International Airport

Second Consecutive Year



Best Airline to Japan

All Nippon Airways Best Airport Shopping

iGA Istanbul Airport

Fourth Consecutive Year



Best Trans-Atlantic Airline

British Airways

Second Consecutive Year Fastest-Growing U.S. Airport

Sarasota–Bradenton International Airport



Best Trans-Pacific Airline

Cathay Pacific Airways

Third Consecutive Year Best Duty-Free Shopping in the World

Dubai Duty Free

19th Consecutive Year



Best Overall Airport in the World

Hamad International Airport, Doha

Second Consecutive Year Best Individual Hotel in the World

Address Downtown, Dubai



Best Airport in North America

Chicago O'Hare International Airport

22nd Consecutive Year Best Hotel in South Korea

LOTTE HOTEL SEOUL



Best International Hotel Chain

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

Third Consecutive Year Best Hotel in Japan

Conrad Tokyo



Best Domestic Hotel Chain

The Ritz-Carlton Best Hotel in Singapore

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore



Best Lifestyle Hotel

Andaz

Second Consecutive Year Best Hotel Chain in Asia

The Langham Hotels & Resorts



Best MICE Hotel

LOTTE HOTEL SEOUL Best Hotel in Europe

Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski

Munich



Best Hotel Website

hilton.com Best Hotel Chain in Europe

The Ritz-Carlton



Best Hotel Rewards Program in the World

IHG One Rewards

21st Consecutive Year Best Hotel Chain in Latin America

Fiesta Americana Travelty Collection

Third Consecutive Year



Best Frequent-Stay Elite-Level Program

IHG One Rewards - Diamond Elite

Third Consecutive Year Best Hotel Chain in Mexico

Fiesta Americana Travelty Collection

15th Consecutive Year



Best Frequent-Stay Bonus Promotion

Hilton Honors

Third Consecutive Year Best Hotel Chain in the Middle East

Jumeirah International



Best Frequent-Stay Award

Redemption

Marriott Bonvoy

Sixth Consecutive Year Best Hotel in the Middle East

Jumeirah at Etihad Towers Hotel



Best Frequent-Stay Customer Service

IHG One Rewards

Second Consecutive Year Best Rental Car Company

Hertz

Fifth Consecutive Year



Best Hotel in the United States

The Peninsula Beverly Hills

15th Consecutive Year Best Tourism Destination

Greece

Fifth Consecutive Year



Best Hotel in Asia

Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong Best MICE City

Seoul

11th Consecutive Year



Best WiFi Service

Starlink Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit

Card

IHG One Rewards Traveler Credit Card

from Chase

Third Consecutive Year



Best Luggage Brand

Briggs & Riley

Third Consecutive Year Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit

Card Promotions

IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card

from Chase

Third Consecutive Year



Best Hotel App

Marriott Bonvoy

Third Consecutive Year Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit

Card Benefits

IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card

from Chase



Best Airline App

Delta Air Lines

Third Consecutive Year Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit

Card Redemptions

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit

Card



Best Small- to Mid-Sized Business

Program

IHG® Business Edge

Seventh Consecutive Year Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit

Card

Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa

Signature®, formerly known as Alaska

Airlines® Visa Signature® Card from

Bank of America

14th consecutive year



Best Offshore Business Location

Ireland Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit

Card Promotions

Delta SkyMiles® American Express

Cards



Best Travel Insurance Company

UnitedHealthcare Global

Second Consecutive Year Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit

Card Benefits

Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa

Signature®, formerly known as Alaska

Airlines® Visa Signature® Card from

Bank of America

Seventh Consecutive Year



Best Rail Service/Provider

Alaska Railroad

Third Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line Affinity Credit Card

Royal Caribbean® Visa Signature®

Credit Card from Bank of America

Third Consecutive Year



Best Overall Credit Card

United ClubSM Card from Chase

Sixth Consecutive Year

Special Publisher's Award: Fastest-

Developing MICE City

Gyeonggi Province

Second Consecutive Year



Best Small-Business Credit Card

Ink Business Preferred® Card from

Chase

Second Consecutive Year





Best Credit Card Rewards Program

Capital One Venture Rewards







Best Credit Card Design

Capital One Venture X





Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit

Card Redemptions

Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa

Signature®, formerly known as Alaska

Airlines® Visa Signature® Card from Bank of America



About the Survey

Global Traveler conducted an open-ended survey of its readers to determine the best in more than 80 travel-related categories. The survey was conducted from Dec. 12, 2024–Aug. 31, 2025. Questionnaires were available in subscriber copies of the magazine, online at globaltravelerusa.com/gt-tested-awards-ballot, and through direct mail and email. Only questionnaires with more than 50 percent of the questions answered were considered. An outside accounting firm, Citrin Cooperman LLP, tabulated the results. Employees of the magazine and members of the travel industry were barred from participation.

About Global Traveler

With nearly 1.2 million readers, Global Traveler connects brands with U.S.-based frequent, affluent travelers. According to MRI Simmons, GT readers have an average net worth of $3.1 million and 50 percent are CEOs and owners of companies. Our readers average 18 domestic flights per year and 93 percent travel internationally on a regular basis (18 round-trips in the last three years), mostly in first and business class. More than 85 percent stay in 4- and 5-star hotels, at an average of 180 nights per year. Each year, Global Traveler awards the GT Tested Reader Survey awards and the Leisure Lifestyle Awards.

About globaltravelerusa.com

With more than 5.1 million page views monthly, globaltravelerusa.com offers unique daily content catering to the lifestyle and travel interests of premium travelers who fly all over the world for business and pleasure. A host of positions, including banners, sponsored content and specialty takeovers, are available. Other digital editorial e-newsletters include eFlyer, Global Traveler slideshow, GT Week in Review and Issue Preview. Custom e-newsletters, such as Publisher's Picks, GT on the Go and Premium eDeal, are available for advertisers.

About FXExpress Publications, Inc.

FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com. FXExpress Publications, Inc., awards the annual Industry Leader Awards.

