Global Traveler Announces 22nd Annual GT Tested Reader Survey Awards

Global Traveler

Dec 01, 2025, 09:00 ET

GT Tested Reader Survey awards names the top in the travel industry for the 22nd year  

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The results are in! For the 22nd consecutive year, Global Traveler conducted its GT Tested Reader Survey, asking frequent luxury travelers to name the best in a variety of travel-related categories. More than 20,000 people responded. Global Traveler's inaugural awards were celebrated in 2004.

The survey honors airlines, hotels, loyalty programs and travel-related products in more than 80 categories. GT's distinguished readers vote for their favorites in the world of travel in an open-ended survey running in the magazine and online. The 2025 survey ran Dec. 12, 2024–Aug. 31, 2025. The results of the survey are announced in the December 2025 issue, available now.

"What an honor it is to present the 22nd GT Tested Reader Survey awards — we celebrate the winners' excellence and the recognition earned from discerning world travelers. Congratulations to the winning brands in the travel industry," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, Global Traveler. "Our readers are the heart of this yearly survey; they know the best and they seek out the ultimate in luxury when they travel. The winners' list is a reflection of their knowledge and expertise."

This year's winners will be feted at a reception Dec. 17, at Loews Coral Gables. The event will also honor the 2025 winners of the Wines on the Wing airline survey, previously announced in August 2025. For more information, check out the December 2025 issue of Global Traveler or visit globaltravelerusa.com.

A complete list of winners is as follows:

Best Overall Airline in the World
Emirates

Best Aircraft Type
Boeing 787


Best Airline Alliance
oneworld
16th Consecutive Year

Best Airline Website
delta.com
Second Consecutive Year


Best Airline for International First Class
Etihad Airways

Best Overall Frequent-Flyer Program
United MileagePlus®
22nd Consecutive Year


Best Airline for Business Class
Turkish Airlines
Ninth Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Flyer Elite-Level
Program
United Airlines, MileagePlus® –
Premier 1K
Fourth Consecutive Year


Best Airline for Domestic First Class
Delta Air Lines
Second Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Flyer Bonus Promotion
United MileagePlus®
13th Consecutive Year


Best Airline Lounges
Delta Sky Club®
Third Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Flyer Award
Redemption
Delta SkyMiles®


Best Airline for Onboard Service
Asiana Airlines

Best Frequent-Flyer Customer Service
Air Canada Aeroplan
Second Consecutive Year


Best Airline for Flight Attendants
Asiana Airlines
22nd Consecutive Year

Best Airline in North America
Delta Air Lines


Best Airline Cuisine
Turkish Airlines
Second Consecutive Year

Best Airline to South & Central
America
avianca


Best Flight Attendant Uniforms
Condor Airlines

Best Airline in Mexico
Aeromexico
16th Consecutive Year


Best Airline for Business-Class Seat
Design
Swiss International Air Lines

Best Airline in the South Pacific
Air Tahiti Nui
Eighth Consecutive Year


Best Airline for First-Class Seat
Design
Cathay Pacific Airways

Best Airline in Europe
TAP Air Portugal
15th Consecutive Year


Best Corporate Program for Business
Travelers
Delta Business Traveler

Best Airline in Eastern Europe
Air Serbia
Second Consecutive Year


Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness
Air Canada

Best Airport in Asia
Incheon International Airport
Ninth Consecutive Year


Best Airline in Africa
Royal Air Maroc
Third Consecutive Year

Best Airport in Europe
iGA Istanbul Airport
Fourth Consecutive Year


Best Airline in the Middle East
Etihad Airways
Second Consecutive Year

Best Airport in the Middle East
Hamad International Airport, Doha
Ninth Consecutive Year


Best Airline in North Asia (Excluding China)
Cathay Pacific Airways

Best Airport in South America
El Dorado International Airport, Bogotá
Eighth Consecutive Year


Best Airline in Central/South Asia & India
Air India
12th Consecutive Year

Best Airport in Africa
O. R. Tambo International Airport,
Johannesburg, South Africa
Fourth Consecutive Year 


Best Airline in China
Air China
Second Consecutive Year

Best Airport Staff/Gate Agents
Turkish Airlines
Ninth Consecutive Year


Best Airline in Australia and New Zealand
Qantas

Best Airport Dining
Chicago O'Hare International Airport
Second Consecutive Year


Best Airline to Japan
All Nippon Airways

Best Airport Shopping
iGA Istanbul Airport
Fourth Consecutive Year


Best Trans-Atlantic Airline
British Airways
Second Consecutive Year

Fastest-Growing U.S. Airport
Sarasota–Bradenton International Airport


Best Trans-Pacific Airline
Cathay Pacific Airways
Third Consecutive Year

Best Duty-Free Shopping in the World
Dubai Duty Free
19th Consecutive Year


Best Overall Airport in the World
Hamad International Airport, Doha
Second Consecutive Year

Best Individual Hotel in the World
Address Downtown, Dubai


Best Airport in North America
Chicago O'Hare International Airport
22nd Consecutive Year

Best Hotel in South Korea
LOTTE HOTEL SEOUL


Best International Hotel Chain
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
Third Consecutive Year

Best Hotel in Japan
Conrad Tokyo


Best Domestic Hotel Chain
The Ritz-Carlton

Best Hotel in Singapore
The Fullerton Hotel Singapore


Best Lifestyle Hotel
Andaz
Second Consecutive Year

Best Hotel Chain in Asia
The Langham Hotels & Resorts


Best MICE Hotel
LOTTE HOTEL SEOUL

Best Hotel in Europe
Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski
Munich


Best Hotel Website
hilton.com

Best Hotel Chain in Europe
The Ritz-Carlton


Best Hotel Rewards Program in the World
IHG One Rewards 
21st Consecutive Year

Best Hotel Chain in Latin America
Fiesta Americana Travelty Collection
Third Consecutive Year


Best Frequent-Stay Elite-Level Program
IHG One Rewards - Diamond Elite
Third Consecutive Year

Best Hotel Chain in Mexico
Fiesta Americana Travelty Collection
15th Consecutive Year


Best Frequent-Stay Bonus Promotion
Hilton Honors
Third Consecutive Year

Best Hotel Chain in the Middle East
Jumeirah International


Best Frequent-Stay Award
Redemption
Marriott Bonvoy
Sixth Consecutive Year

Best Hotel in the Middle East
Jumeirah at Etihad Towers Hotel


Best Frequent-Stay Customer Service
IHG One Rewards
Second Consecutive Year

Best Rental Car Company
Hertz
Fifth Consecutive Year


Best Hotel in the United States
The Peninsula Beverly Hills
15th Consecutive Year

Best Tourism Destination
Greece
Fifth Consecutive Year


Best Hotel in Asia
Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

Best MICE City
Seoul
11th Consecutive Year


Best WiFi Service
Starlink

Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit
Card
IHG One Rewards Traveler Credit Card
from Chase
Third Consecutive Year


Best Luggage Brand
Briggs & Riley
Third Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit
Card Promotions
IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card
from Chase
Third Consecutive Year


Best Hotel App
Marriott Bonvoy
Third Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit
Card Benefits
IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card
from Chase


Best Airline App
Delta Air Lines
Third Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit
Card Redemptions
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit
Card


Best Small- to Mid-Sized Business
Program
IHG® Business Edge
Seventh Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit
Card
Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa
Signature®, formerly known as Alaska
Airlines® Visa Signature® Card from
Bank of America
14th consecutive year


Best Offshore Business Location
Ireland

Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit
Card Promotions
Delta SkyMiles® American Express
Cards


Best Travel Insurance Company
UnitedHealthcare Global
Second Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit
Card Benefits
Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa
Signature®, formerly known as Alaska
Airlines® Visa Signature® Card from
Bank of America
Seventh Consecutive Year


Best Rail Service/Provider
Alaska Railroad
Third Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line Affinity Credit Card
Royal Caribbean® Visa Signature®
Credit Card from Bank of America
Third Consecutive Year


Best Overall Credit Card
United ClubSM Card from Chase
Sixth Consecutive Year

Special Publisher's Award: Fastest-
Developing MICE City
Gyeonggi Province
Second Consecutive Year


Best Small-Business Credit Card
Ink Business Preferred® Card from
Chase
Second Consecutive Year


Best Credit Card Rewards Program
Capital One Venture Rewards


Best Credit Card Design
Capital One Venture X


Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit
Card Redemptions
Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa
Signature®, formerly known as Alaska
Airlines® Visa Signature® Card from Bank of America

About the Survey 
Global Traveler conducted an open-ended survey of its readers to determine the best in more than 80 travel-related categories. The survey was conducted from Dec. 12, 2024–Aug. 31, 2025. Questionnaires were available in subscriber copies of the magazine, online at globaltravelerusa.com/gt-tested-awards-ballot, and through direct mail and email. Only questionnaires with more than 50 percent of the questions answered were considered. An outside accounting firm, Citrin Cooperman LLP, tabulated the results. Employees of the magazine and members of the travel industry were barred from participation.

About Global Traveler
With nearly 1.2 million readers, Global Traveler connects brands with U.S.-based frequent, affluent travelers. According to MRI Simmons, GT readers have an average net worth of $3.1 million and 50 percent are CEOs and owners of companies. Our readers average 18 domestic flights per year and 93 percent travel internationally on a regular basis (18 round-trips in the last three years), mostly in first and business class. More than 85 percent stay in 4- and 5-star hotels, at an average of 180 nights per year. Each year, Global Traveler awards the GT Tested Reader Survey awards and the Leisure Lifestyle Awards.

About globaltravelerusa.com
With more than 5.1 million page views monthly, globaltravelerusa.com offers unique daily content catering to the lifestyle and travel interests of premium travelers who fly all over the world for business and pleasure. A host of positions, including banners, sponsored content and specialty takeovers, are available. Other digital editorial e-newsletters include eFlyer, Global Traveler slideshow, GT Week in Review and Issue Preview. Custom e-newsletters, such as Publisher's Picks, GT on the Go and Premium eDeal, are available for advertisers.

About FXExpress Publications, Inc.
FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com. FXExpress Publications, Inc., awards the annual Industry Leader Awards.

SOURCE Global Traveler

