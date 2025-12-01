Global Traveler Announces 22nd Annual GT Tested Reader Survey Awards
Dec 01, 2025, 09:00 ET
GT Tested Reader Survey awards names the top in the travel industry for the 22nd year
YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The results are in! For the 22nd consecutive year, Global Traveler conducted its GT Tested Reader Survey, asking frequent luxury travelers to name the best in a variety of travel-related categories. More than 20,000 people responded. Global Traveler's inaugural awards were celebrated in 2004.
The survey honors airlines, hotels, loyalty programs and travel-related products in more than 80 categories. GT's distinguished readers vote for their favorites in the world of travel in an open-ended survey running in the magazine and online. The 2025 survey ran Dec. 12, 2024–Aug. 31, 2025. The results of the survey are announced in the December 2025 issue, available now.
"What an honor it is to present the 22nd GT Tested Reader Survey awards — we celebrate the winners' excellence and the recognition earned from discerning world travelers. Congratulations to the winning brands in the travel industry," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, Global Traveler. "Our readers are the heart of this yearly survey; they know the best and they seek out the ultimate in luxury when they travel. The winners' list is a reflection of their knowledge and expertise."
This year's winners will be feted at a reception Dec. 17, at Loews Coral Gables. The event will also honor the 2025 winners of the Wines on the Wing airline survey, previously announced in August 2025. For more information, check out the December 2025 issue of Global Traveler or visit globaltravelerusa.com.
A complete list of winners is as follows:
|
Best Overall Airline in the World
|
Best Aircraft Type
|
Best Airline Alliance
|
Best Airline Website
|
Best Airline for International First Class
|
Best Overall Frequent-Flyer Program
|
Best Airline for Business Class
|
Best Frequent-Flyer Elite-Level
|
Best Airline for Domestic First Class
|
Best Frequent-Flyer Bonus Promotion
|
Best Airline Lounges
|
Best Frequent-Flyer Award
|
Best Airline for Onboard Service
|
Best Frequent-Flyer Customer Service
|
Best Airline for Flight Attendants
|
Best Airline in North America
|
Best Airline Cuisine
|
Best Airline to South & Central
|
Best Flight Attendant Uniforms
|
Best Airline in Mexico
|
Best Airline for Business-Class Seat
|
Best Airline in the South Pacific
|
Best Airline for First-Class Seat
|
Best Airline in Europe
|
Best Corporate Program for Business
|
Best Airline in Eastern Europe
|
Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness
|
Best Airport in Asia
|
Best Airline in Africa
|
Best Airport in Europe
|
Best Airline in the Middle East
|
Best Airport in the Middle East
|
Best Airline in North Asia (Excluding China)
|
Best Airport in South America
|
Best Airline in Central/South Asia & India
|
Best Airport in Africa
|
Best Airline in China
|
Best Airport Staff/Gate Agents
|
Best Airline in Australia and New Zealand
|
Best Airport Dining
|
Best Airline to Japan
|
Best Airport Shopping
|
Best Trans-Atlantic Airline
|
Fastest-Growing U.S. Airport
|
Best Trans-Pacific Airline
|
Best Duty-Free Shopping in the World
|
Best Overall Airport in the World
|
Best Individual Hotel in the World
|
Best Airport in North America
|
Best Hotel in South Korea
|
Best International Hotel Chain
|
Best Hotel in Japan
|
Best Domestic Hotel Chain
|
Best Hotel in Singapore
|
Best Lifestyle Hotel
|
Best Hotel Chain in Asia
|
Best MICE Hotel
|
Best Hotel in Europe
|
Best Hotel Website
|
Best Hotel Chain in Europe
|
Best Hotel Rewards Program in the World
|
Best Hotel Chain in Latin America
|
Best Frequent-Stay Elite-Level Program
|
Best Hotel Chain in Mexico
|
Best Frequent-Stay Bonus Promotion
|
Best Hotel Chain in the Middle East
|
Best Frequent-Stay Award
|
Best Hotel in the Middle East
|
Best Frequent-Stay Customer Service
|
Best Rental Car Company
|
Best Hotel in the United States
|
Best Tourism Destination
|
Best Hotel in Asia
|
Best MICE City
|
Best WiFi Service
|
Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit
|
Best Luggage Brand
|
Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit
|
Best Hotel App
|
Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit
|
Best Airline App
|
Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit
|
Best Small- to Mid-Sized Business
|
Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit
|
Best Offshore Business Location
|
Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit
|
Best Travel Insurance Company
|
Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit
|
Best Rail Service/Provider
|
Best Cruise Line Affinity Credit Card
|
Best Overall Credit Card
|
Special Publisher's Award: Fastest-
|
Best Small-Business Credit Card
|
Best Credit Card Rewards Program
|
Best Credit Card Design
|
Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit
About the Survey
Global Traveler conducted an open-ended survey of its readers to determine the best in more than 80 travel-related categories. The survey was conducted from Dec. 12, 2024–Aug. 31, 2025. Questionnaires were available in subscriber copies of the magazine, online at globaltravelerusa.com/gt-tested-awards-ballot, and through direct mail and email. Only questionnaires with more than 50 percent of the questions answered were considered. An outside accounting firm, Citrin Cooperman LLP, tabulated the results. Employees of the magazine and members of the travel industry were barred from participation.
About Global Traveler
With nearly 1.2 million readers, Global Traveler connects brands with U.S.-based frequent, affluent travelers. According to MRI Simmons, GT readers have an average net worth of $3.1 million and 50 percent are CEOs and owners of companies. Our readers average 18 domestic flights per year and 93 percent travel internationally on a regular basis (18 round-trips in the last three years), mostly in first and business class. More than 85 percent stay in 4- and 5-star hotels, at an average of 180 nights per year. Each year, Global Traveler awards the GT Tested Reader Survey awards and the Leisure Lifestyle Awards.
About globaltravelerusa.com
With more than 5.1 million page views monthly, globaltravelerusa.com offers unique daily content catering to the lifestyle and travel interests of premium travelers who fly all over the world for business and pleasure. A host of positions, including banners, sponsored content and specialty takeovers, are available. Other digital editorial e-newsletters include eFlyer, Global Traveler slideshow, GT Week in Review and Issue Preview. Custom e-newsletters, such as Publisher's Picks, GT on the Go and Premium eDeal, are available for advertisers.
About FXExpress Publications, Inc.
FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com. FXExpress Publications, Inc., awards the annual Industry Leader Awards.
