Global Traveler Announces Quint, Crystal Status Winners

As the GT Tested Reader Survey enters its 22nd year, leading travel magazine recognizes 5-, 15-year winners

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Traveler, the only monthly magazine for frequent luxury travelers, announces the five-year Quint and 15-year Crystal Status winners in its GT Tested Reader Survey awards. As the awards enter its 22nd year, the special statuses commemorate consecutive winners in the same category in the magazine's GT Tested Reader Survey awards for five and 15 years. In applicable years, the Hall of Fame honors 10-year winners and Platinum Status celebrates 20-year winners. Global Traveler's readers vote on the awards; more than 20,000 voted in 2025.

The 2025 winners of Quint Status are:

Best Rental Car Company Best Tourism Destination Hertz Greece

Fifth Consecutive Year Fifth Consecutive Year

The 2025 winners of Crystal Status are:

Best Airline in Europe Best Hotel in the United States TAP Air Portugal The Peninsula Beverly Hills

15th Consecutive Year 15th Consecutive Year





Best Hotel Chain in Mexico

Fiesta Americana Travelty Collection

15th Consecutive Year

Quint and Crystal Status winners will be feted at an event Dec. 17, at Loews Coral Gables. To learn more about this year's Quint and Crystal Status inductees, pick up the December issue of Global Traveler, available now, or visit globaltravelerusa.com.

