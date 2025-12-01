Global Traveler Names Airline and Hotel of the Year

Leading travel magazine announces Turkish Airlines, Marriott Hotels & Resorts as winners

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Traveler, the only magazine for frequent luxury travelers, announces Turkish Airlines as the 2025 Airline of the Year and Marriott Hotels & Resorts as the 2025 Hotel of the Year. This marks the 15th year Global Traveler has awarded Airline and Hotel of the Year nods.

Turkish Airlines got its start back in 1933 as State Airlines Administration with just five airplanes and fewer than 30 employees. Flash forward to the early 2000s, which proved to be a pivotal time for this year's Airline of the Year honoree. Today, Turkish Airlines not only keeps up with the latest travel trends, but also commits to social responsibility programs.

Marriott International evolved from humble beginnings in 1927 into a leading hospitality giant around the globe. The Marriott Hotels & Resorts brand saw its 100th property open in 1981 followed by unprecedented growth in the 2000s. Marriott's Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction platform focuses on four pillars: Nurture, Sustain, Empower and Welcome.

"It's hard to think of two bigger industry titans than Turkish Airlines and Marriott Hotels & Resorts, our 2025 Airline of the Year and Hotel of the Year 2025 winners. Both set standards and determine trends," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, Global Traveler. "Congratulations to the deserving honorees and cheers to the bright future in store for both award-winning brands."

To award the prestigious honor each year, Global Traveler staff and Advisory Board members choose the winners through a series of considerations and factors. Pertinent information considered included financial data, occupancy rates, load factors, on-time figures, safety records and menus, as well as independent research. Once an airline or hotel is selected, it is ineligible to participate for three years.

This year's winners will be feted at a reception Dec. 17, at Loews Coral Gables. For more information on Turkish Airlines and Marriott Hotels & Resorts, check out the December issue of Global Traveler. For more information about Global Traveler, visit globaltravelerusa.com.

