Global Trends in Luxury Travel, Inspirational Destinations and Understanding Guest Psychology

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Albert Herrera, Senior Vice President of Virtuoso, will be talking about Global Trends in Luxury Travel at the ILHA's INSPIRE'18 Summit 13&14 December at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. He will be presenting the findings of a groundbreaking global study of luxury travel insights and trends that will have an impact on how travel advisors, their clients and product and service providers address a variety of issues and needs in an increasingly complex, interconnected world.

The panel session How to become an Inspirational Destination will be moderated by Mathew Evins, CEO & Chairman of Evins Communication, and joined by Gary Colby-Begovich, Vice-President of Destination Experience, Inspirato, Gary Steffen, Global Head, Canopy by Hilton and Tiffany Cooper, Senior Vice President, Development for the Americas, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The discussion will look at what today's luxury guests are looking for in a hotel experience, how brands can bring their location into the heart of the hotel and which social media best practices are effective in reaching the luxury traveler.

Greg Chase, Corporate Vice President, Guest Strategy & Insights, MGM Resorts International, will share important insights on The Psychology of Guest Satisfaction and how you can leverage simple lessons in cognitive psychology to better craft strategies for long term satisfaction. He will discuss how the human brain is programmed to work against us and discuss strategies you can take to better design experiences, through the lens of your guest to achieve higher levels of satisfaction and loyalty.

The International Luxury Hotel Association (http://www.luxuryhotelassociation.org) is the luxury hospitality's preeminent association promoting, unifying and advancing the industry through insight, opinion, and research.

ILHA reaches an audience of more than 500,000 hotel professionals in 90+ countries. It also produces LUXURY HOTELIERS Magazine, ILHA SmartBrief and the INSPIRE SUMMITS in Europe and North America. They also run LinkedIn's largest hospitality and travel group which ranks in the top 100 of the more than 10 million professional groups on LinkedIn.

