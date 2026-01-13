Global Wellness Institute Releases First-Ever Research on Malaysia's $31.8 Billion Wellness Economy

The research, made possible through a collaboration with Green Wellness Malaysia, reveals that

diverse Malaysian wellness markets are expanding fast. The growth stars: wellness real estate,

public health, prevention & personalized medicine, mental wellness and spas

MIAMI, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-profit Global Wellness Institute (GWI), the leading research organization for the global wellness industry, has released new data on the growing wellness economy in Malaysia and all of its 11 wellness sectors.

Malaysia's wellness market is now worth $31.8 billion and ranks tenth among 45 countries in the Asia-Pacific region and number 29 out of 218 countries worldwide.

The country's wellness market is now worth $31.8 billion, and Malaysia ranks tenth among 45 countries in the Asia-Pacific region and number 29 out of 218 countries worldwide. It ranks among the ten largest markets in Asia in several wellness categories, including wellness real estate, physical activity, mental wellness, personal care & beauty, wellness tourism and thermal/mineral springs.

The 2025 report is available on GWI's Geography of Wellness platform thanks to a new partnership with Green Wellness Malaysia , which focuses on import, distribution, e-commerce and professional advisory in the wellness space, and also operates the International Wellness Expo.

"With unique strengths, opportunities and potential within the global wellness landscape, Malaysia is emerging as a dynamic contributor to the wellness economy," said Susie Ellis, GWI's chair and CEO. "We're thrilled that Green Wellness Malaysia—whose mission since its founding in 2012 has been focused on inspiring healthier lifestyles—has partnered with us to make these numbers available for the first time, empowering wellness entrepreneurs, investors and policymakers to drive sustainable growth in the country."

The new, detailed Global Wellness Economy: Malaysia report is available for download from the GWI site, and shows many areas of growth. Some of the standout leaders (based on annual growth from 2019 to 2024) include wellness real estate (13.5% annual growth), public health, prevention & personalized medicine (12.6%), mental wellness (7.6%), spas (6.7%), physical activity (5.5%) and traditional and complementary medicine (5.2%).

"This appointment as the Global Wellness Institute Country Partner for Malaysia is a meaningful milestone for us at Green Wellness," said Datin Dorph Peng, founder and managing director of Green Wellness Malaysia. "By contributing to the Geography of Wellness initiative, we help bring credible, data-driven insights to light. This reflects our commitment to elevating Malaysia's presence within the global wellness economy and driving positive change through knowledge, collaboration and innovation. Through our flagship exhibition, the International Wellness Expo (IWE), we aim to translate these insights into collaboration and action, thus connecting stakeholders, showcasing innovation and supporting the sustainable growth of Malaysia's wellness economy. Green Wellness aims to position Malaysia as the wellness gateway for ASEAN and beyond."

Living Well in Malaysia

Wellness in Malaysia is embodied in its nature and culture. Malaysia is blessed with extraordinary natural abundance—from its ancient rainforest dating back over 130 million years to the cool highlands, cascading waterfalls, tropical islands and beaches, and thermal mineral springs—which are accessible for sports, recreation and relaxation. Its people benefit from a variety of wellness offerings that stem from a multicultural society of Malays, Chinese, Indians and Indigenous people with their unique wellness traditions and healing modalities. Malaysia's cuisine reflects its natural and cultural heritage, leveraging fresh sea catches and an astonishing array of local fruits and vegetables, balancing variety, flavor, freshness and the healing power of natural ingredients. Herbs and spices such as turmeric, lemongrass, ginger and pandan, among others, are celebrated for their healing properties in addition to their taste and colors. Even Malaysia's famous king of fruits, the durian, is prized for its energy-giving richness and mood-boosting qualities. Malaysians also enjoy a vibrant wellness ecosystem that offers sophisticated fitness options and spa and beauty treatments, complemented by world-class healthcare and medical facilities.

Key Wellness Experiences in Malaysia

Malaysia's wellness heritage is deeply rooted in its multicultural traditions and harmony with nature. Ancient Malay urut massage restores energy flow, Traditional Chinese Medicine emphasizes herbal balance and acupuncture, while Indian Ayurveda focuses on holistic harmony through diet and mindfulness. Indigenous communities, meanwhile, draw healing power from forest herbs and the rhythms of the earth. Malaysia's wellness scene is evolving toward sustainability and authenticity. Its unspoiled natural landscape offers the perfect backdrop for eco-wellness resorts, integrated health retreats and medical-wellness destinations that blend modern innovation with age-old wisdom. Many are reintroducing traditional urut therapy, herbal baths and forest-based healing in contemporary settings. The future of wellness in Malaysia lies in honoring its cultural roots while embracing new ways to live, heal and thrive in harmony with nature.

To learn more about Malaysia's wellness economy, visit its dedicated Geography of Wellness page on the GWI website.

About the Global Wellness Institute

The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is considered the leading global research and educational resource for the global wellness industry and is known for introducing major industry initiatives and regional events that bring together leaders to chart the future. GWI positively impacts global health and wellness by educating public institutions, businesses and individuals on how they can work to prevent disease, reduce stress and enhance overall quality of life. Its mission is to empower wellness worldwide.

About Green Wellness Malaysia

At Green Wellness, we believe wellness isn't just a goal—it's a way of life. Since 2012, we've been helping businesses thrive by providing sustainable, toxin-free wellness solutions. Whether it's through expert nutrition advisory, premium product distribution, or industry-leading platforms like the International Wellness Expo (IWE), we're here to equip the community with the tools to inspire healthier, more sustainable lifestyles. Visit www.greenwellnessmalaysia.com

SOURCE GLOBAL WELLNESS INSTITUTE